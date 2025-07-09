The revamped bar menu in Bengaluru is a fun mix of experimental concoctions and eats

Things just got fizzy at Muro Mezz! We headed there to try their latest menu, which brings back in-house carbonation for their Highball drinks. Carbonated thrice and frozen to sub-zero temperatures, the preview of this process got us excited for the evening.
We first sipped on the Blue Lagoon from the Muro Musings 2.0 section. Contrary to its common name, its flavour was unlike any version of the popular cocktail we’ve tasted before. The flavours and presentation attempted to replicate a lagoon’s environment — salty like sea water, luminescent like bioluminescent creatures and sharp freshness thanks to the Oleo Citrate! Using Pisco and Lillet Blanc as the base, this cocktail also received a sharp floral kick. We hopped on to Highball next with an order of Spa Day and El Mariachi. The first was easy-going, giving us taste notes of a Caesar salad, thanks to the mix of Absolut vodka, savoury yet tangy Feta, Arugula and refreshing Watermelon and mint. The El Mariachi, however, was the star for us. It was, quite literally, a flavour bomb resembling a serving of nachos. The Nacho Eau de Vie gave this drink its strong identity. The Patron Silver tequila along with the signature carbonation process kept the flavours on our tastebuds going much after we were done.
By now, we were yearning to try some of the bar’s new Bar Bites. The Vegetarian Dim Sum in Black Pepper Sauce was a delight in texture and taste, thanks to its muted yet flavour-packed fillings — yam bean, lotus root, carrot, zucchini & water chestnut. The black pepper sauce doubled down with the chili oil pushed us to explore another serving. The Turnip Cake was another surprise. The fried garlic atop the soft yet crispy cakes provided a variety of taste notes for the taste buds to explore.
Finally, we ended our evening with a sweeter delight — the Mango Sticky Rice. This dessert cocktail was a delightful reconstruction of the popular Asian dessert. Tropical-tasting, foamy and creamy, this drink rounded up our experience perfectly!
Meal for two: INR 4,800 onwards. At Museum Road
