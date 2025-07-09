The revamped bar menu in Bengaluru is a fun mix of experimental concoctions and eats

We first sipped on the Blue Lagoon from the Muro Musings 2.0 section. Contrary to its common name, its flavour was unlike any version of the popular cocktail we’ve tasted before. The flavours and presentation attempted to replicate a lagoon’s environment — salty like sea water, luminescent like bioluminescent creatures and sharp freshness thanks to the Oleo Citrate! Using Pisco and Lillet Blanc as the base, this cocktail also received a sharp floral kick. We hopped on to Highball next with an order of Spa Day and El Mariachi. The first was easy-going, giving us taste notes of a Caesar salad, thanks to the mix of Absolut vodka, savoury yet tangy Feta, Arugula and refreshing Watermelon and mint. The El Mariachi, however, was the star for us. It was, quite literally, a flavour bomb resembling a serving of nachos. The Nacho Eau de Vie gave this drink its strong identity. The Patron Silver tequila along with the signature carbonation process kept the flavours on our tastebuds going much after we were done.