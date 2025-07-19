Bengaluru

Savour Coorg cuisine at chef Anjali Ganapathy’s Bengaluru pop-up

This narrative-driven menu celebrates the heritage and bold flavours of Coorg cuisine
Kadambuttu, a signature dish of Coorg cuisine, served at the Bengaluru pop-up
Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park is hosting a limited-time pop-up, A Coorg Kitchen Story, by Chef Anjali Ganapathy, and it is nothing short of a delectable journey through the misty hills of Kodagu. Seated at the beautifully laid-out Neer Restaurant, with tables adorned with stalks of barley — a nod to the Godawan whisky paired with the courses — diners are transported into the rich, earthy world of Coorg cuisine and Kodava culinary traditions.

All you need to know about A Coorg Kitchen Story

We chose the non-vegetarian menu and began the evening with a refreshing, albeit sweet, passion fruit juice to temper the robust 46% Godawan whisky. On the table awaited an enticing spread of accompaniments — sesame seed chutney, bamboo shoot pickle, ginger raita and a fiery birds-eye chilli chutney, which stood out for its punchy depth.

The first course featured a crisp Meen (fish) cutlet and smoky Onek Erachi (smoked pork), complemented by a sweet tomato chutney. The cutlet was a clear favourite, perfectly paired with Godawan’s PX sherry cask whisky. Next arrived Nool Putt with Kuru Curry — delicate string hoppers with a coconut-rich chicken curry — alongside the fruitier Godawan 02. The curry’s creamy, nutty notes made it an instant crowd-pleaser.

Nool Putt with Kuru Curry
Just as we thought we were nearing the end, a lavish thali arrived, reigniting our appetite. This sumptuous platter showcased Coorg’s culinary diversity: Kumm curry (oyster mushroom), Maange curry (mango), More Kool (curd rice), Pandi curry (pork), Erachi pulao (mutton), poached kheema balls, akki roti, steamed rice cake and ghee rice — all paired beautifully with Godawan 01. The mango curry, with its tangy sweetness, stole the show, whereas the creamy curd rice was one of the most comforting ones we’ve had.

Dessert was a light yet luscious Gusgusay Payasa (poppy seed pudding) and Kooleyputt, a steamed banana cake, also paired with Godawan 01, followed by an unforgettable jaggery-laced filter coffee — the perfect conclusion.

₹3,000 onwards. On till July 20, 7 pm onwards. At Nagavara.

Written by: Isha Parvatiyar

Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress

