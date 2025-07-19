Savour Coorg cuisine at chef Anjali Ganapathy’s Bengaluru pop-up

Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park is hosting a limited-time pop-up, A Coorg Kitchen Story, by Chef Anjali Ganapathy, and it is nothing short of a delectable journey through the misty hills of Kodagu. Seated at the beautifully laid-out Neer Restaurant, with tables adorned with stalks of barley — a nod to the Godawan whisky paired with the courses — diners are transported into the rich, earthy world of Coorg cuisine and Kodava culinary traditions.

All you need to know about A Coorg Kitchen Story

We chose the non-vegetarian menu and began the evening with a refreshing, albeit sweet, passion fruit juice to temper the robust 46% Godawan whisky. On the table awaited an enticing spread of accompaniments — sesame seed chutney, bamboo shoot pickle, ginger raita and a fiery birds-eye chilli chutney, which stood out for its punchy depth.

The first course featured a crisp Meen (fish) cutlet and smoky Onek Erachi (smoked pork), complemented by a sweet tomato chutney. The cutlet was a clear favourite, perfectly paired with Godawan’s PX sherry cask whisky. Next arrived Nool Putt with Kuru Curry — delicate string hoppers with a coconut-rich chicken curry — alongside the fruitier Godawan 02. The curry’s creamy, nutty notes made it an instant crowd-pleaser.