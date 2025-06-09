Taste Vietnam in Bengaluru: This six–course food festival is a journey across the Mekong Delta

We entered hungry, curious, and just a little too excited—like kids outside a candy store—for the ongoing Vietnamese Food Festival at DoubleTree by Hilton, Whitefield. Let’s just say our jeans had a hard time keeping up with our full stomachs after a six-course meal that left us floating on a flavourful cloud over the Mekong Delta.
The ambiance was pitch-perfect: subtle touches of Vietnamese décor and delicate fragrances teased our senses like a well-kept secret. This wasn’t your average buffet-style affair. On the contrary, it was a thoughtfully curated, sit-down experience where each course felt like a chapter in a book we never wanted to finish. The menu featured everything from sizzling Hanoi-style grills to comforting traditional broths.
Soups and salads
We began with Gỏi Cuốn—rice paper rolls filled with shiso leaves, basil, and served alongside a peanut-sweet chili sauce. Fresh, crisp, and perfectly balanced, it was the kind of starter that gently whispers, "I’m all yours." Next came the Banana Blossom Salad, a textural wonder with creamy and crunchy elements, and an aromatic medley that only the freshest herbs can deliver. The optional roasted duck elevated this salad from earthy to gourmet.
For soup, we were presented with two contenders: the ‘Canh Chua’ Sweet & Sour Fish Broth, and its vegetarian twin, the Sweet & Sour Mushroom Soup. Laden with okra, pineapple, and hints of Chinese coriander, both soups hit all the right notes—but we found ourselves appreciating the idea of the dish more than the execution.
Mains and desserts
Then came a showstopper worthy of a Hanoi night market—the Vietnamese Grilled Seafood Platter. Tiger prawns, squid, and sea bass sizzled in a satay sauce that was bold yet restrained, smoky yet delicate.
The main course stole our hearts: Vietnamese seafood noodles, comforting and deeply satisfying. But the true standout was the Braised Pork with Quail Eggs — tender, richly flavoured and deeply indulgent. We closed the evening with a refreshing dessert: Litchi & Lotus Seed Sweet Soup, mildly sweet, floral, and the perfect palate cleanser.
Now’s your chance!
If you’ve never tried Vietnamese cuisine, this is the perfect introduction. And if you have, here’s your ticket back. The festival runs only until June 10, so hurry!
By Aiswarya Nandakumar