Taste Vietnam in Bengaluru: This six–course food festival is a journey across the Mekong Delta

We entered hungry, curious, and just a little too excited—like kids outside a candy store—for the ongoing Vietnamese Food Festival at DoubleTree by Hilton, Whitefield. Let’s just say our jeans had a hard time keeping up with our full stomachs after a six-course meal that left us floating on a flavourful cloud over the Mekong Delta.

Here’s our take on the six–course food festival by DoubleTree by Hilton, Whitefield

The ambiance was pitch-perfect: subtle touches of Vietnamese décor and delicate fragrances teased our senses like a well-kept secret. This wasn’t your average buffet-style affair. On the contrary, it was a thoughtfully curated, sit-down experience where each course felt like a chapter in a book we never wanted to finish. The menu featured everything from sizzling Hanoi-style grills to comforting traditional broths.