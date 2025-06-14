This Father’s Day, celebrate dad in style at Bengaluru’s finest hotels

Whether he’s a gourmand, a wine connoisseur, or simply someone who loves a well-prepared meal in good company, Father’s Day is the perfect occasion to treat Dad to an unforgettable dining experience. Across Bengaluru, the city’s top luxury hotels are pulling out all the stops with lavish brunches, curated dinners, and indulgent food-centric activities —each designed to honour the heroes in our lives.
By Isha Parvatiyar
The hotel’s award-winning JW Kitchen serves up a lavish global brunch curated to fuel the everyday hero we call dad. From smoky Paneer Tikka and Butter Chicken to creamy Alfredo and velvety Tiramisu — give him a delightful tour around the world through flavour. ₹4,500 onwards. June 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Residency Road.
The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore Don’t miss out on the specially crafted feast at The Market this Father’s Day. The polished buffet-style restaurant at the hotel serves everything from rich Bouillabaisse to Kosha Mangsho and Parmesan Ravioli. ₹4,000 onwards. June 15, 12 pm to 4 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road.
Celebrate the man who taught you how to love every bold bite at Loya, the hotel’s flagship Indian-concept restaurant, where Dunda Ghost, Gucchi Akhrot and Dum Nalli honour tradition and quiet strength, just like dad. End with Kulfi Pops and Bandana Pearls, sweet tributes to memories only a father can make! ₹4,500 onwards. June 15, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Race Course Road.
Celebrate fatherhood in flavour and feeling at Mcafé, the hotel’s all-day dining multi-cuisine restaurant that offers an eclectic mix of culinary delicacies. The menu exhibits some of his favourites like Jack Daniel’s wings, filet mignon in chocolate tequila sauce and boozy desserts like Baba Au Rhum, all served with memories, love and endless laughter. ₹2,600 onwards. June 15. At Whitefield.
The restaurant at the property, Lush, honours fatherhood with a thoughtfully crafted brunch that celebrates warmth, strength and love. Highlights include comforting Coq Au Vin, fullbodied Mutton Donne Biryani, slow-roasted pork belly and a vibrant seafood station. Sweet endings feature desserts like the classic Tiramisu, inspired by nostalgic moments. Fathers dining with a family of four or more enjoy a complimentary meal. ₹2, 800 onwards. June 15, 1 pm to 4 pm. At Race Course Road.
Make it his moment by joining this luxurious oasis for their brunch spread at an elegant restaurant with a terrace overlooking the garden. Think Lamb Chops off the live grill counter, Herb-Crusted Chicken and Prawn Curry with Coconut Rice — bold flavours made to match his spirit. ₹2,499 onwards. June 15, 12 pm to 4 pm. At Doddaballapur Main Road.
This property is modern, warm and welcoming. Their Hebbal Café is the perfect multi-cuisine spot to celebrate the man who’s always been there. Where Ginger-Grilled Chicken and Shrimp Cobb Salad treat your tastebuds and a whole chocolate station, along with other yummy desserts like Lemon pound pie, bring a sweet end to the perfect celebration. ₹2,000 onwards. June 15, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Nagavara.
Dads are welcome for unique cupcake decorating as well as pasta-making workshops with the kids at the property’s Caraway Kitchen. Spread across four live open kitchens serving delicacies from Italy, India, the Americas and East Asia — there’s sparkling wine to start, live music in the air and global flavours on every plate. ₹3,500 onwards. June 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Kensington Road.
Where spices tell stories and every bite feels like home — Klinx brings dad a celebration woven with love, memory and flavour. From Saoji Rassa and Mutton Tehri to Meen Kuzhambu and Shukto, each dish feels like a gentle story of the journeys he’s taken. Add craft beer sessions and family conversations and it’s an afternoon he will always remember. ₹3,500 onwards. June 15, 12.30 pm onwards. At Challaghatta.
This Father’s Day, enjoy the al fresco seating as Citrus as the hotel crafts a soulful Punjabi brunch. Chef Simran Singh narrates delicious stories through dishes like Moge Wala Kukkad to Meat Beliram and Dal Wadiyan. Enjoy live cooking stations which offer a feast as bold, strong and loving as Dad. ₹3,600 onwards. June 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Old Airport Road.
The Bengaluru Brasserie at the hotel brings a hearty and well-curated brunch specially for this Father’s Day. The menu tastefully blends dad’s favourite classics with a gourmet flair, with dishes like Coconut Shrimp Rice Bowl and Coorgi Pandi Curry. ₹2,100 onwards. June 15, 12 pm to 4 pm. At Halasuru.
Celebrate this Father’s Day at the cheerful sun-soaked restaurant — Raj Pavilion, as they lay out a regal brunch, from Smoky Tandoori Broccoli and dad’s Double-Trouble Wings to Sunday roasts and Gulab Jamun Cheesecake. This elegant restaurant is designed on the lines of an English Garden Glasshouse — fit for the finest gentleman you know. ₹3,500 onwards. June 15, 1 pm to 4 pm. At Golf Course Road.
Terra hosts a scenic Father’s Day brunch with creamy Khow Suey, live Chaat counters, char-grilled meats, soft Puttu with Kadala Curry and Mutton Kappas Curry. A dessert bar, garden-to-glass mocktails, live music and pool access complete the experience. Dads enjoy 15 percent off. ₹2,500 onwards. June 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Devanahalli.
Celebrate Father’s Day at 24/7 – All Day Dining, The Lalit Ashok Bangalore, with a curated brunch featuring global dishes like Rogan Josh and Chocolate Brownies. Enjoy an elegant ambience, warm service and thoughtful surprises designed to make dad feel truly special. ₹2,500 onwards. June 15, 12.30 pm to 3 pm. At Kumarakrupa Road.
Feast, the all-day dining restaurant at Sheraton Grand hosts a Father’s Day brunch featuring live kitchens, international flavours and hearty dishes like BBQ Brisket Hash, Mutton Rogan Josh and Jalebi with Rabdi. Curated by chef Sajid Patil — it’s a warm, flavourful celebration honouring dads over shared plates and cherished memories. ₹3,200 onwards. June 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Rajajinagar.
Cue for cool dads — Neo Kitchen at the hotel is hosting a biker-themed brunch celebration. Enjoy Mutton Kibbeh, Sushi, live Dim Sum and BBQ Brisket in a bold, flavour-packed spread. ₹2,495 onwards. June 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Nagavara.
Delight dads with a specially curated brunch menu at the property’s Cubbon Pavilion. A wide selection of mouth-watering dishes such as Schezwan Chilli Mushroom and Bhuna Gosht serve as the perfect entrée, while the exquisite desserts mark a yummy end to the memorable afternoon. ₹3,750 onwards. June 15, 1 pm to 4 pm. At Residency Road.