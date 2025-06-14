This popular Bengaluru-Asian restaurant hosts celebrated chef Rotanak Ros for a two-day Cambodian Pop-up

The fourth course arrived like a festival in a bowl—rice noodles, prawns, curry, bitter gourd, and beans—each one claiming its space but dancing in harmony. The bitter gourd didn’t hide, the curry didn’t drown, and the prawns… well, they were just showing off. It wasn’t fusion. It was a celebration.

And then: shaved ice. A cool, syrupy finale. Not overly sweet, not trying too hard. Just enough to make us pause, close our eyes, and smile—the perfect goodbye. What tied it all together wasn’t just the food. It was Chef Nak. Her warmth, her quiet joy in watching us taste things for the first time, and the way she translated her culture onto our plates made this more than just a meal. It felt like home—even though many of us had never tasted Cambodian food before.

₹7,500 onwards. June 14, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Old Airport Road.

By Aiswarya Nandakumar