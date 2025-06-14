Chef Simran Singh Thapar is currently hosting an immersive Punjabi dining experience in Bengaluru

The evening began with a thoughtful duo—traditional Kanji and sweet-tangy Lassi. The Kanji was smooth and mellow, a fermented sip that awakened the palate, while the Lassi had the kind of balanced sweetness only someone who grew up drinking it, could perfect.

While the event was laid out as a buffet, chef Thapar took it upon himself to serve each dish personally to us, adding a rare touch of intimacy and hospitality. The Amritsari Makhan Fish arrived first—golden, flaky, topped with slivers of radish and served with a sharp homemade mustard sauce. Light yet indulgent, it set the tone. Then came the generous Punjabi main course, each dish a loving tribute to someone influential from the chef’s life.