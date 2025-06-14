Chef Simran Singh Thapar is currently hosting an immersive Punjabi dining experience in Bengaluru

Citrus at The Leela Palace Bangalore is currently hosting an immersive dining experience titled Tastes of Punjab, led by chef Simran Singh Thapar—an ode to heritage, homegrown ingredients, and the warmth of a Punjabi kitchen. Though set in the opulence of a five-star hotel, the evening felt like a heartfelt journey to the heart of Amritsar.
The evening began with a thoughtful duo—traditional Kanji and sweet-tangy Lassi. The Kanji was smooth and mellow, a fermented sip that awakened the palate, while the Lassi had the kind of balanced sweetness only someone who grew up drinking it, could perfect.
While the event was laid out as a buffet, chef Thapar took it upon himself to serve each dish personally to us, adding a rare touch of intimacy and hospitality. The Amritsari Makhan Fish arrived first—golden, flaky, topped with slivers of radish and served with a sharp homemade mustard sauce. Light yet indulgent, it set the tone. Then came the generous Punjabi main course, each dish a loving tribute to someone influential from the chef’s life.
There was steam rice with Amritsari Butter Chicken, rich and comforting; Desi-Style Pressure Cooker Mutton was a no-frills, home-style curry like the kind made on rushed weekday afternoons—rich, rustic and unapologetically tender. A gently tangy Punjabi Khatti Kadhi was both simple and deeply flavourful. The chef’s mother’s recipe appeared on our plate as Bebe’s Paneer Bhurji—a simple, spicy and comforting scramble full of warmth and familiarity.
The Punjabi-ness was at an all time high the second Sarson Da Saag with Makke Di Roti and Dal Wadiyan hit our tables. Creamy, smooth, deliciously paired with fresh home-churned white butter (the way you get in dhabas in Amritsar). The breads—naans and rotis—were perfectly charred and buttery, served hot enough to melt into the gravies.
Desserts were no less either, with the Kulfa (a delightful mash-up of kulfi and falooda), Gud Ka Halwa made from jaggery sourced from Chef Thapar’s sugarcane farm in Amritsar, and a beautifully balanced seasonal Mango Kheer with chia seeds closed the meal on a note of sweet nostalgia.
As a final touch, out came anardana and aam papad—sharp, tangy and impossible not to pocket for later.
₹3,600 onwards. June 11 to June 14, 7pm to 10pm. June 15, 12.30pm to 4pm. HAL Old Airport Road.
By Isha Parvatiyar
