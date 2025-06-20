Explore a new à la carte dinner experience at this legacy hotel's award-winning restaurant in Bengaluru

The third dish was brought out and our eyes clung to it. Though we devoured the previous two dishes, we still couldn’t stop ourselves from grabbing The Controversy as soon as it was placed on the table. With the base of a hand-tossed flour flatbread and the topping of grape, black pepper, feta, and arugula, the dish was a work of art, both for the eyes and the tastebuds. The first impression of it was from the hand-tossed flour flatbread, which provided a warm and slightly chewy base. The grape contrasted with the black pepper, while the feta gave a creamy texture, with the arugula finishing it off with a slightly bitter note. The meal was like a masterpiece painting, each flavor and texture a brushstroke, perfectly balanced by their taste, texture, and technique — and we took our own sweet time to savour each bite of it!

Meal for two: ₹2,500 onwards. At Residency Road.

Written by Rewaa Mohanraj