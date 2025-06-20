Explore a new à la carte dinner experience at this legacy hotel's award-winning restaurant in Bengaluru

A cool evening, wonderful company, and a yearning for some mouthwatering food! How did we tackle this problem? We visited The Market, Ritz-Carlton, to try out their new menu. We stepped in, surrounded by dazzling lights — perfect for a quiet dinner.
Shifting from their usual buffet style service to an à la carte dinner experience, we were offered a wide selection of food from their menu, in which we chose to have Tom Kha Kai, Spicy Korean Chicken, and The Controversy. To our delight, the first dish was placed in front of us within minutes. The Tom Kha Kai, a coconut-flavoured broth made with Thai herbs and chicken, was a soothing palate cleanser. As we nearly scraped the bowl hoping blindly for more broth, the second dish, Spicy Korean Chicken, was brought to the table. It was boneless chicken with gochujang sauce and scallions — finger-licking good!
The chicken made us feel a bit of heat with a sweet undertone, not letting us stop reaching out for more. With each bite, we chewed carefully, wanting to enjoy each and every taste note of the dish — the spice, the sweetness, and the tangy aftertaste.
The third dish was brought out and our eyes clung to it. Though we devoured the previous two dishes, we still couldn’t stop ourselves from grabbing The Controversy as soon as it was placed on the table. With the base of a hand-tossed flour flatbread and the topping of grape, black pepper, feta, and arugula, the dish was a work of art, both for the eyes and the tastebuds. The first impression of it was from the hand-tossed flour flatbread, which provided a warm and slightly chewy base. The grape contrasted with the black pepper, while the feta gave a creamy texture, with the arugula finishing it off with a slightly bitter note. The meal was like a masterpiece painting, each flavor and texture a brushstroke, perfectly balanced by their taste, texture, and technique — and we took our own sweet time to savour each bite of it!
Meal for two: ₹2,500 onwards. At Residency Road.
Written by Rewaa Mohanraj