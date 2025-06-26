From viral teas to healthy breakfast options, this outlet of a popular Bengaluru café rolls out new summer spread

Light drizzeles, a football field alive with players chasing the ball, furbabies darting about and a cool breeze carrying a hint of chill. You’re seated at a cosy café, sipping on a hot Roasted Almond Cappuccino while savouring a gooey, sourdough Kimchi Grilled Cheese Sandwich by your side. Sounds like the perfect dreamy Sunday brunch, doesn’t it? While this was definitely the highlight of our visit to Maverick & Farmer’s Ulsoor outlet, their summer specials and new matcha menu have plenty more in store — refreshing, inventive picks that are simply too good to miss, even if summer’s officially behind us.
Thai treats
The room-temperature dish, the Sago Supremacy, came highly recommended and rightfully so. Sabudana like you’ve never seen before: tossed in a Thai-style chilli dressing with fresh veggies and shrimp, then topped with generous slices of golden ripe mango that balanced the subtle heat beautifully. While it wasn’t quite cold enough for a hot chocolate, the slight chill in the air called for something warm and a mocha hit just the right note to go with the sago.
Millet magic
We wrapped up with the Breakfast Millet Lasagna — served in neat, bite-sized squares, each topped with a crisp lettuce leaf for a refreshing crunch. This nutrient-rich sorghum-based lasagna was layered with a wholesome filling of spinach, mushrooms and olives, was finished with a touch of brûléed cheese on top. A clever, comforting twist on the classic, minus the heaviness. For those wish for a proteinpacked meal, try Boujee Burji, Akuri on Sourdough, Avocado on Toast and even Mediterranean options.
Matcha season
Just as we were about to leave, the rain grew heavier and while we waited, our eyes wandered to the pastry counter, then to a slice of banana bread, before landing on the matcha menu we’d somehow overlooked. That’s when the new plan took shape: try the Matcha-Aam Panna, a house favourite for good reason. This layered beauty, glowing in shades of green and yellow, is crafted from chargrilled mango, rock salt, smoked paprika and a cloud of matcha foam — a drink as intriguing as it is refreshing.
Meal for two: ₹1,200 onwards. At Ulsoor & Koramangala.