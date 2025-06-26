From viral teas to healthy breakfast options, this outlet of a popular Bengaluru café rolls out new summer spread

Matcha season

Just as we were about to leave, the rain grew heavier and while we waited, our eyes wandered to the pastry counter, then to a slice of banana bread, before landing on the matcha menu we’d somehow overlooked. That’s when the new plan took shape: try the Matcha-Aam Panna, a house favourite for good reason. This layered beauty, glowing in shades of green and yellow, is crafted from chargrilled mango, rock salt, smoked paprika and a cloud of matcha foam — a drink as intriguing as it is refreshing.

Meal for two: ₹1,200 onwards. At Ulsoor & Koramangala.