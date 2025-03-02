Head to this food pop-up in Bengaluru for authentic flavours from all across Kerala!

Kerala, a land known for its stunning backwaters, lush greenery, and vibrant traditions, has a culinary scene that is as rich and diverse as its culture. During a recent visit to The Leela Palace Bengaluru, we had the privilege of experiencing a truly exceptional culinary journey, one that brought the very essence of Kerala to the table. The special Keraleeyam menu, curated by the talented chefs from The Leela Raviz Ashtamudi, was a feast that celebrated the region’s finest flavors, with the star of the show being the much-loved Ashtamudi Raviz Nirvana.
The story behind this dish is a captivating one. During a serene boat ride on the Ashtamudi Lake, cricketing legend Chris Gayle found himself enchanted by Kerala’s beauty. A spontaneous interaction with a local fisherman, Sebastian, led to the capture of a fresh Pearl Spot fish (Karimeen), a local delicacy. With minimal ingredients on hand, the chefs at The Leela Raviz Ashtamudi created an unforgettable dish that Chris found so remarkable, it was later named Ashtamudi Raviz Nirvana. Now, this extraordinary dish is a signature offering and we couldn’t wait to try it again in Bengaluru.
Our meal began with refreshing welcome drinks — Coconut Milk and Nannari Sharbat — a cool introduction to what was to come. The first course arrived with a delightful array of appetizers: Kandhari Prawn, Kozhi Cheriyulli Thoran and Tawa Grilled Fish, all paired with an assortment of crispy chips and crunchies. Each dish was a perfect balance of flavours, but the thoran, with its delicate blend of coconut and spices, stole the show.
Then came the highlight: Ashtamudi Raviz Nirvana. This dish, with its rich, aromatic gravy, was nothing short of extraordinary. Paired with soft, pillowy appams, it was a taste of heaven. We recommend saving some of this divine gravy to later enjoy with a serving of steamed rice — a pairing that completes the experience. The dish lived up to its reputation and took us back to the property in Kerala.
Next, we were treated to a stunning array of traditional Kerala fare: Malabar Mutton Biryani, Ashtamudi Fish Mango Curry, Venad Paal Konju and Duck Mappas. The flavours were bold and comforting, each dish bringing a unique taste of the region’s culinary heritage. While the Malabar Biryani was spectacular in its own right, we found that pairing the curries with steamed rice instead of the biryani elevated the experience even further. Our favourite was the sour and piquant Ashtamudi Fish Mango Curry.
As if we hadn’t already been completely satiated, the grand finalé came in the form of three beloved Kerala desserts: Unniappam, Tender Coconut Payasam and Ela Adda. These sweet treats were the perfect ending to a meal that left us in a blissful food coma. The Tender Coconut Payasam was a standout, but all three desserts had us wishing for more.
Ends today. INR 5,500 onwards. Only for lunch. At Jamawar, Old Airport Road.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal