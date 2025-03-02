Head to this food pop-up in Bengaluru for authentic flavours from all across Kerala!

Kerala, a land known for its stunning backwaters, lush greenery, and vibrant traditions, has a culinary scene that is as rich and diverse as its culture. During a recent visit to The Leela Palace Bengaluru, we had the privilege of experiencing a truly exceptional culinary journey, one that brought the very essence of Kerala to the table. The special Keraleeyam menu, curated by the talented chefs from The Leela Raviz Ashtamudi, was a feast that celebrated the region’s finest flavors, with the star of the show being the much-loved Ashtamudi Raviz Nirvana.

The story behind this dish is a captivating one. During a serene boat ride on the Ashtamudi Lake, cricketing legend Chris Gayle found himself enchanted by Kerala’s beauty. A spontaneous interaction with a local fisherman, Sebastian, led to the capture of a fresh Pearl Spot fish (Karimeen), a local delicacy. With minimal ingredients on hand, the chefs at The Leela Raviz Ashtamudi created an unforgettable dish that Chris found so remarkable, it was later named Ashtamudi Raviz Nirvana. Now, this extraordinary dish is a signature offering and we couldn’t wait to try it again in Bengaluru.

Our meal began with refreshing welcome drinks — Coconut Milk and Nannari Sharbat — a cool introduction to what was to come. The first course arrived with a delightful array of appetizers: Kandhari Prawn, Kozhi Cheriyulli Thoran and Tawa Grilled Fish, all paired with an assortment of crispy chips and crunchies. Each dish was a perfect balance of flavours, but the thoran, with its delicate blend of coconut and spices, stole the show.