On Women's Day, this restaurant in Sadashiva Nagar, Bengaluru, is a perfect urban oasis of vegan flavours and calming cuisine

We also relished the innovative Avocado Benedictine. Served on a baguette the toppings for the same were filled with avocado, wilted spinach, moringa, melted cheese, nutritional yeast and a nori sheet. It was a flavour party!

What excited us next was their vegan mac and cheese dish called Good Ol’ Mac & Cheese. Retaining all the delicious parts of the classic dish, we relished this dish without the ‘sinful’ indulgence. The blend of edamame, avocado and mushrooms just hit the spot for us. Finally, we ended on an exciting sweet note with the heavenly vegan Sizzling Brownie. While you visit the spot on Women’s Day, be sure to relish their special buffet as well!

Women’s Day special buffet: INR 600 onwards. Meal for two: INR 800 onwards. At Sadashiva Nagar.

