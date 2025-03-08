On Women's Day, this restaurant in Sadashiva Nagar, Bengaluru, is a perfect urban oasis of vegan flavours and calming cuisine

Did you ever think that ‘serenity’ could be a flavour? That is the summary of our experience at the fascinating space of JustBe by Nidhi Nahata. Walking into her urban oasis felt like taking a deep, calming breath. And this International Women’s Day, we discovered that her magic extends to the plate as well. With health as a priority, their newly crafted menu balances the goodness of vegan food without compromising the flavours. Our tasting of the same introduced us to sumptuous dishes.
To start with, we relished a nice warm bowl of the Justbe Signature Soup. Replete with vegetables, the creamy papaya base and truffle oil — this was a perfect start to the meal. A serving of the Korean Pancake followed. This savoury dish was a soft yet flaky delight filled with sautéed veggies, sprouts and potatoes. Paired with the umami dip, we relished each successive bite more than the last.
Next, we went full-on desi with the Chole Tikki. Each bite of the Vegetable Tikki was just elevated tenfold with the chole and gravy. Prepared with the Amristsari Chole and an iconic tamarind chutney, the dish didn’t feel too heavy and vanished faster than a magician’s rabbit. It was, indeed, that good! To balance the richness, we dove into the Summer Rolls. Crunchy, refreshing and packed with vegan goodness like silken tofu, avocado and a whole herb garden. That tangy dip made a triumphant return!
We also relished the innovative Avocado Benedictine. Served on a baguette the toppings for the same were filled with avocado, wilted spinach, moringa, melted cheese, nutritional yeast and a nori sheet. It was a flavour party!
What excited us next was their vegan mac and cheese dish called Good Ol’ Mac & Cheese. Retaining all the delicious parts of the classic dish, we relished this dish without the ‘sinful’ indulgence. The blend of edamame, avocado and mushrooms just hit the spot for us. Finally, we ended on an exciting sweet note with the heavenly vegan Sizzling Brownie. While you visit the spot on Women’s Day, be sure to relish their special buffet as well!
Women’s Day special buffet: INR 600 onwards. Meal for two: INR 800 onwards. At Sadashiva Nagar.
