3 Bengaluru food festivals to savour for a culinary adventure

Bengaluru’s vibrant food scene is set to heat up with three exciting festivals, each offering a unique mix of flavours, live performances and interactive experiences. Here’s what you can look forward to.
Coorg calling
Trippy Goat brings the essence of Coorg to Bengaluru with an exclusive pop-up by Sitara Cariappa. Experience a menu rich in tradition, featuring classics like Pandi Curry, Kumm Curry, Dry Fish Salad and Noolputtu, alongside cherished family recipes. Indulge in this rare culinary journey celebrating Kodava flavours!
INR 1,750 onwards. March 7 and 8, 7.30 pm onwards. At Cunningham Road.
Nordic nuances
Indulge in an exquisite four-course gourmet affair with celebrity chef Daniel Rouge Madsen, where premium Norwegian salmon takes centrestage. Savour dishes like Norwegian Salmon Rilette, Norwegian Salmon Nord and Norwegian Salmon Escabeche, expertly crafted and perfectly paired with fine wines.
INR 5,000 onwards. March 7, 7.30 pm. At 1882, DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield, ITPL Main Road.
Wok wonders
Dive into Wok Tossed Wonder, a week-long celebration of Chinese flavours at The Hebbal Café. Curated by chef Bhaskar Tamang and executive chef Rajeev, the menu showcases bold, authentic dishes crafted with masterful wok techniques. Don’t miss this limited-time culinary experience — savour the magic of wok perfection!
On till March 7, 7 pm onwards. At Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal, Nagawara