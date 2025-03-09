One spoonful of an innovative dish from NĀVU Project’s bistro menu and you’ll get why it’s hard to get reservations here

For dessert, we knew exactly what we wanted. The Mulberry Pie arrived with an almondshaped scoop of yummy vanilla ice cream, its balance of tart fruit and buttery pastry stealing the show. And of course, the sinful chocolate cake — layer upon layer of whipped dark chocolate ganache, finished with a touch of sea salt.

Surprisingly, we found ourselves favouring the pie over its chocolatey counterpart, a rare choice given our usual loyalties. While we sampled only a handful of items on the menu, we are sure with each visit, there will be several new dishes to uncover and savour.

Meal for two: ₹2,500 onwards. At Domlur.