One spoonful of an innovative dish from NĀVU Project’s bistro menu and you’ll get why it’s hard to get reservations here

From the moment we ascended the pastel yellow staircase leading into the intimate dining space of the NĀVU Project, boasting minimalistic décor, a sense of warmth enveloped us. Peeking at the queue of eager diners outside, it was clear why securing a reservation here is one of Bengaluru’s toughest feats.
Founded by two women, Pallavi Mithika Menon and Kanishka Sharma, NĀVU Project emerged in the midst of the pandemic with limited weekend menus. What started as an experimental popup at Bangalore International Centre soon secured a permanent home in Domlur. Now, this onceelusive dining experience has transformed into a full-fledged restaurant, welcoming guests every day except Monday, offering only two dinner slots per evening.
The current well-curated bistro menu defies convention, featuring small plates that blow both the mind and the palate. Case in point: the Cauliflower Creme Brûlée and Mustard Ice Cream. We opted for the former and the baked savoury custard dish was infused with cauliflower, parmesan and truffle oil. A bold twist on this classic was something we couldn’t resist and it was presented exactly as you would expect a creme brûlée to look and feel — velvety — except this one was topped with crispy leeks that added layers of nuttiness and umami.
Then came the Lamb Chops and they were a revelation. Juicy, perfectly seared and dripping in garlic butter, each bite melted in the mouth. The accompanying tangy hot sauce cut through the richness, creating a whole new flavour profile.
When the Miso Aubergine landed on the table, it was a work of art. The carpaccio-style slices of aubergine were arranged as a bed for chilled mulberries, sliced figs and delicate ginger floss, all sprinkled with peanuts and seeds. It looked like a miniature forest and tasted just as intriguing: smoky, sweet and with bursts of tartness from the fruit that kept every bite refreshing.
We followed this delight up with the Confit Chicken — plated alongside fried potato in chilli sambal and detailed with lotus stem slices — which was another flavour bomb, balancing heat with crunch and tenderness.
The large plates section made our decision-making nearly impossible, but Kanishka’s recommendations guided us to a rewarding duo paired with their refreshing iced tea. First, the Spinach Sorpresine — a comforting, eggless pasta dish served with a creamy hazelnut pesto, edamame and charred corn. Soft, pillowy pav buns accompanied the dish, perfect for scooping up the sauce.
We also tasted the Chicken Ballotine, a dish where the boneless chicken is stuffed with a succulent mince and pickled green pepper, which was nestled amidst glazed carrots, fermented mustard and a delicate bordelaise sauce. The plating resembled a serene lily pond, but its flavours were anything but — bold, tangy and deeply satisfying.
For dessert, we knew exactly what we wanted. The Mulberry Pie arrived with an almondshaped scoop of yummy vanilla ice cream, its balance of tart fruit and buttery pastry stealing the show. And of course, the sinful chocolate cake — layer upon layer of whipped dark chocolate ganache, finished with a touch of sea salt.
Surprisingly, we found ourselves favouring the pie over its chocolatey counterpart, a rare choice given our usual loyalties. While we sampled only a handful of items on the menu, we are sure with each visit, there will be several new dishes to uncover and savour.
Meal for two: ₹2,500 onwards. At Domlur.