This new restaurant in Bengaluru, with its chic ambience and comfort food, is exactly what you need!

Dining in a restaurant that is renovated from an old charming villa is always an experience. You get to have soulful food amid a serene setting which naturally elevates the dining experience. That’s the feeling that one experiences when they choose to dine at The Indian Eatery — the newest culinary spot in HRBR Layout by Sakina Zafeer and Kristian Ebenezer. As the name itself suggests, the restaurant specialises in dishes from almost across the country, with some exceptions here and there. On a Thursday afternoon, just before International Women’s Day, we decided to pay a visit to the restaurant to check it out and by the end of it, all we needed was a reason to snooze away.
When we entered the restaurant, food was not the first thought that came to our mind, instead we were marvelled by the beauty of the property. The space would make you feel as if you are visiting your grandparents’ house during your summer vacations. After a tour of the restaurant, we made ourselves comfortable choosing to sit on the balcony, overlooking the serene road beside us. After a glass of fresh lime soda, we began our culinary journey with the Veg Platter. Consisting of three dishes — Mushroom Chilli, Crispy Honey Baby Corn and Kurkuri Bhindi. Each of these dishes gave us a different texture and flavour. The bhindi had a crispy exterior with a tangy flavour, while the baby corn was a balance of crunch, sweetness, umami and spice, making it a burst of flavours with each bite. The mushroom was our favourite out of the three, with its crispy, spicy, savoury and slightly tangy flavours standing out.
This was followed by the Non-vegetarian Platter, which included Tandoori Fish, Tandoori Murgh, Mutton Chops and Tandoori Chicken Tikka. All four dishes were on point with the smokiness but the mutton chops stole the show. The dish was delicate and the tender meat came off the bone easily. This platter is truly a non-vegetarian’s paradise! The Chicken Hydrogen Bomb that came next, was fiery and flavourful. Inspired by Andhra cuisine, this dish, heavy on green chillies and curry leaves, delivered an intense, fiery heat balanced by the earthy aroma of curry leaves and the deep savouriness of Andhra spices. Definitely not for the faint-hearted.
Next up on the table came the Chicken Kothu Parotta. This beloved Tamil street food dish featured shredded parotta stirfried with a spicy, flavourful gravy and tender pieces of chicken. It’s a comfort food that is packed with spicy, smoky and sweet flavours, with each bite making you want for more.
For the main course, we chose to go with Roomali Roti and Mutton Rogan Josh. The tanginess of the curry along with the roomali roti was a match made in heaven and the tender slow-cooked mutton gave us more reason to love this dish. Truly an indulgent experience! By this time, we were too full to try out the desserts, but the Zafrani Firni and Pista Creme Brûlée seemed like a must try!
Meal for two: INR 800 onwards. At Kalyan Nagar.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so