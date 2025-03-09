This new restaurant in Bengaluru, with its chic ambience and comfort food, is exactly what you need!

When we entered the restaurant, food was not the first thought that came to our mind, instead we were marvelled by the beauty of the property. The space would make you feel as if you are visiting your grandparents’ house during your summer vacations. After a tour of the restaurant, we made ourselves comfortable choosing to sit on the balcony, overlooking the serene road beside us. After a glass of fresh lime soda, we began our culinary journey with the Veg Platter. Consisting of three dishes — Mushroom Chilli, Crispy Honey Baby Corn and Kurkuri Bhindi. Each of these dishes gave us a different texture and flavour. The bhindi had a crispy exterior with a tangy flavour, while the baby corn was a balance of crunch, sweetness, umami and spice, making it a burst of flavours with each bite. The mushroom was our favourite out of the three, with its crispy, spicy, savoury and slightly tangy flavours standing out.