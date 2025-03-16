This Bengaluru brewery’s new menu offers a taste of popular Western treats paired with flavourful beers
Nestled in the heart of Kadubeesanahalli’s bustling IT hub, Deck of Brews is an expansive brewery that seamlessly blends nature-inspired architecture with an eclectic selection of craft beers and global cuisine. Sprawled across three levels with a generous capacity of 850 units, this place also boasts an open-air, pet-friendly space, multiple decks and thoughtfully spaced seating. With eight craft beer options on tap and a diverse menu spanning Indian, Continental, Mexican and Italian flavours, Deck of Brews is now serving their new ‘short and sweet menu!’
We started our meal with the Lung Fung Soup, a comforting yet bold choice. The first sip brought a refreshing citrusy zing from the lemon, followed by a smoky, lingering heat from the chilli and peppers. This proved to be a prelude to the ‘deck of brews’ that arrived next — stout, winter warmer, Belgian wit and weizenbock. While the classic Belgian wit was our favourite, the winter warmer was interesting too.
For star ters, the Roasted Harissa Tofu stood out with its smoky char from the clay oven, balanced by the subtle heat of harissa. The Nashville Chicken, a crunchy butter milk-soaked dish, offered a satisfying contrast of crispiness. Meanwhile, the Ginger Chilli Broccoli brought a delightful interplay of textures, with its crunch perfectly complemented by the aromatic warmth of ginger and the gentle spice of scallions and chilli. The KataifiWrapped Prawns were a showstopper — juicy, well-seasoned prawns encased in a crisp, golden kataifi nest, elevated by the creamy richness of aioli.
Moving on to the mains, the Ratatouille Veg Pilaf brought a comforting medley of slowcooked tomatoes and vegetables layered over fragrant rice, a French-inspired dish that celebrated rustic simplicity. The non-vegetarian highlight, Nasi Goreng, was a robust and satisfying plate of Indonesian fried rice, tossed with prawns, chicken, eggs and a spicy sambal.
Ending on a sweet note, the Coconut Mousse Cake was a tropical dream. With its silky coconut-set custard and delicate tropical flavours, it provided a refreshing finish to our meal.
Meal for two: ₹1,500 onwards,