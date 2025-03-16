This Bengaluru brewery’s new menu offers a taste of popular Western treats paired with flavourful beers
A dish at Deck of Brews
Bengaluru

This Bengaluru brewery’s new menu offers a taste of popular Western treats paired with flavourful beers

Deck of Brews is now serving their new ‘short and sweet menu!’
Published on

Nestled in the heart of Kadubeesanahalli’s bustling IT hub, Deck of Brews is an expansive brewery that seamlessly blends nature-inspired architecture with an eclectic selection of craft beers and global cuisine. Sprawled across three levels with a generous capacity of 850 units, this place also boasts an open-air, pet-friendly space, multiple decks and thoughtfully spaced seating. With eight craft beer options on tap and a diverse menu spanning Indian, Continental, Mexican and Italian flavours, Deck of Brews is now serving their new ‘short and sweet menu!’

Lung Fung Soup
Lung Fung Soup

We started our meal with the Lung Fung Soup, a comforting yet bold choice. The first sip brought a refreshing citrusy zing from the lemon, followed by a smoky, lingering heat from the chilli and peppers. This proved to be a prelude to the ‘deck of brews’ that arrived next — stout, winter warmer, Belgian wit and weizenbock. While the classic Belgian wit was our favourite, the winter warmer was interesting too.

Beer tasters
Beer tasters

For star ters, the Roasted Harissa Tofu stood out with its smoky char from the clay oven, balanced by the subtle heat of harissa. The Nashville Chicken, a crunchy butter milk-soaked dish, offered a satisfying contrast of crispiness. Meanwhile, the Ginger Chilli Broccoli brought a delightful interplay of textures, with its crunch perfectly complemented by the aromatic warmth of ginger and the gentle spice of scallions and chilli. The KataifiWrapped Prawns were a showstopper — juicy, well-seasoned prawns encased in a crisp, golden kataifi nest, elevated by the creamy richness of aioli.

Ratatouille Pilaf
Ratatouille Pilaf

Moving on to the mains, the Ratatouille Veg Pilaf brought a comforting medley of slowcooked tomatoes and vegetables layered over fragrant rice, a French-inspired dish that celebrated rustic simplicity. The non-vegetarian highlight, Nasi Goreng, was a robust and satisfying plate of Indonesian fried rice, tossed with prawns, chicken, eggs and a spicy sambal.

Coconut Mousse Cake
Coconut Mousse Cake

Ending on a sweet note, the Coconut Mousse Cake was a tropical dream. With its silky coconut-set custard and delicate tropical flavours, it provided a refreshing finish to our meal.

Meal for two: 1,500 onwards,

This Bengaluru brewery’s new menu offers a taste of popular Western treats paired with flavourful beers
The flagship outlet of this popular brasserie in Bengaluru is a global culinary sojourn for comfort food
Deck of Brews
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com