This Bengaluru brewery’s new menu offers a taste of popular Western treats paired with flavourful beers

Nestled in the heart of Kadubeesanahalli’s bustling IT hub, Deck of Brews is an expansive brewery that seamlessly blends nature-inspired architecture with an eclectic selection of craft beers and global cuisine. Sprawled across three levels with a generous capacity of 850 units, this place also boasts an open-air, pet-friendly space, multiple decks and thoughtfully spaced seating. With eight craft beer options on tap and a diverse menu spanning Indian, Continental, Mexican and Italian flavours, Deck of Brews is now serving their new ‘short and sweet menu!’