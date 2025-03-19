Bengaluru's beloved bookstore and café, Champaca, to open doors in Indiranagar

This independently-owned and women-run bookstore and café promises that their loyal patrons will discover something fresh and interesting each time they visit. The space also hosts events every week that are free and open to the public, both online and offline. While one can work here on the weekdays, Champaca turns into laptop/tab-free zone by the weekends.

Currently at Edward Rd, Vasanth Nagar. 10 am - 7pm.