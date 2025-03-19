Bengaluru's beloved bookstore and café, Champaca, to open doors in Indiranagar
From caste narratives in rural India to dystopian futures where people can move the earth; moving personal memoirs on mental health to poetry bound in sari cloth; and translations from over twenty languages, from India and internationally, Champaca — nestled in quite nook and the heart of Bengaluru — is probably every bookworm's favourite place. And now, it's all set to open doors in a new location soon — Indiranagar. While we await more details, here's why you should plan your visit if you haven't already been there.
What makes Champaca standout from other cafés?
It's not just a place where you pick up new books from every week or so, but a place you enjoy slow days at, savouring coffee, stories and a talk or two with the community that gathers around. There are regulars who may have transitioned from strangers to book friends in a single discussion and some you share many quite moments with in the midst of a woodsy rustic space uplifted in greens.
This independently-owned and women-run bookstore and café promises that their loyal patrons will discover something fresh and interesting each time they visit. The space also hosts events every week that are free and open to the public, both online and offline. While one can work here on the weekdays, Champaca turns into laptop/tab-free zone by the weekends.
Currently at Edward Rd, Vasanth Nagar. 10 am - 7pm.