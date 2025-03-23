This chic rooftop spot in Bengaluru serves global cuisine with a lively bar and cosy ambience

JP Nagar has definitely established itself as the next hub for restaurants and bars, with several of them opening in that area. The latest of these is Bricks Bar & Kitchen, a rooftop hotspot that blends a vibrant ambience with a diverse culinary experience. This spacious venue offers Indian, Oriental and European cuisines along with an extensive drinks menu. Last week, while we were in JP Nagar, we decided to check out this new culinary spot.
The ambience boasted industrial aesthetics with contemporary charm. Exposed brick walls, warm lighting and sleek wooden accents created a cosy yet vibrant setting. As we made ourselves comfortable and perused over the menu, we were quite surprised to see how affordable the place was. Starting off our culinary journey, we began with Tandoori Prawns and Tandoori Mushroom. The succulent prawns were marinated in a rich yoghurt-based mixture infused with earthy spices. Grilled to perfection, the prawns had a slight smokiness and a beautifully charred exterior. Pairing them with the mint chutney added an extra punch. With the first bite, the earthiness of the mushroom came through. The yoghurt marinate did its job keeping the mushroom juicy with a slight tang from the lemon juice.
These dishes were paired with Coconut Rum — a smooth blend of white rum, tender coconut, pineapple and citrus. The creamy coconut balanced the rum’s warmth, while the pineapple’s sweetness and citrus’ zing added a refreshing contrast. We also tried the Coffee Martini, which blended smooth vodka with bold, freshly brewed espresso, creating a rich, velvety texture. A hint of sweetness softened the espresso’s bitterness. While sipping on these concoctions, we also ordered the Honey Chilli Chicken, which were crispy fried chicken strips coated in a glossy, sweet-spicy honey-chilli sauce, delivering the perfect balance of heat and sweetness. A sprinkling of sesame seeds added a nutty crunch to the dish, enhancing its flavours.
For the mains, we decided to go with one of their specialities — Bricks Grilled Fish in Lemon Butter. The delicately grilled fish was drizzled with a luscious lemon butter sauce, enhancing its tenderness with a rich, tangy and silky finish. The buttery smoothness complemented the fish’s natural flavour creating a light yet indulgent dish, making us want for more. But that thought was quickly erased from our mind as it was time for desserts.
For the sweet course, we chose Mango Chia Seed Panna Cotta and Dark Chocolate Truffle Cake. The silky panna cotta infused with ripe mango had a luscious, creamy texture, while the chia seeds added a subtle crunch. The truffle cake on the other hand featured layers of rich, dark chocolate ganache enveloping a moist, velvety sponge. The deep cocoa flavour balanced bitterness and sweetness, giving a melt-in-the mouth finish.
Meal for two: INR 1,000 onwards. At JP Nagar.
