This chic rooftop spot in Bengaluru serves global cuisine with a lively bar and cosy ambience

JP Nagar has definitely established itself as the next hub for restaurants and bars, with several of them opening in that area. The latest of these is Bricks Bar & Kitchen, a rooftop hotspot that blends a vibrant ambience with a diverse culinary experience. This spacious venue offers Indian, Oriental and European cuisines along with an extensive drinks menu. Last week, while we were in JP Nagar, we decided to check out this new culinary spot.

The ambience boasted industrial aesthetics with contemporary charm. Exposed brick walls, warm lighting and sleek wooden accents created a cosy yet vibrant setting. As we made ourselves comfortable and perused over the menu, we were quite surprised to see how affordable the place was. Starting off our culinary journey, we began with Tandoori Prawns and Tandoori Mushroom. The succulent prawns were marinated in a rich yoghurt-based mixture infused with earthy spices. Grilled to perfection, the prawns had a slight smokiness and a beautifully charred exterior. Pairing them with the mint chutney added an extra punch. With the first bite, the earthiness of the mushroom came through. The yoghurt marinate did its job keeping the mushroom juicy with a slight tang from the lemon juice.