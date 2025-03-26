Burmese New Year: Burma Burma returns with a month-long Thingyan festive menu

This April, immerse yourself in the vibrant festivities of Thingyan, the Burmese New Year and harvest festival, as Burma Burma — India’s beloved Burmese speciality restaurant and tearoom — introduces a limited-edition celebratory menu.
Thingyan, also known as the Water Festival, is marked by joyous water splashing—a symbolic act of purification to welcome fresh beginnings. Beyond Myanmar, the festival aligns with New Year and harvest celebrations across Asia, bringing communities together through shared feasts. This year, Burma Burma recreates this spirit with a thoughtfully curated menu inspired by the team’s travels to Myanmar and their experiences of dining with local communities during Thingyan.
Thingyan spread offers the Thingyan Tiffin Meal — a celebratory feast for two, served in an elegant enamel multi-tiered tiffin handcrafted by Burmese artisans. The unboxing experience reveals a symphony of textures and flavours, beginning with Hand-tossed Broad Beans paired with a crispy Fried Tofu Sandwich. This is followed by a fragrant Mock Meatball Curry, best savoured with a golden, flaky Palata. A tangy Tofu and Bottle Gourd Curry pairs beautifully with Jasmine Rice with White Peas, topped with fiery stir-fried soybean. Completing the meal are flavour-packed sides like a Pumpkin and Bok Choy Stir Fry and creamy hand-pounded Cashew, Tomato & Preserved Bean Dips.
Adding to the festival’s street food spirit, Burma Burma presents an interactive Hawker’s Noodle Salad station, where an in-house hawker tosses up a bespoke noodle salad from an assortment of fresh ingredients— customised to your preference, just like in the bustling markets of Myanmar. No celebration is complete without something sweet, and this Thingyan menu offers a tempting selection of traditional Burmese desserts and refreshing beverages inspired by classic New Year drinks.
INR 3,00 onwards. From April 2 to 30. Available for dine-in across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, as well as for home delivery via Swiggy and Zomato.