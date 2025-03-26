Burmese New Year: Burma Burma returns with a month-long Thingyan festive menu

This April, immerse yourself in the vibrant festivities of Thingyan, the Burmese New Year and harvest festival, as Burma Burma — India’s beloved Burmese speciality restaurant and tearoom — introduces a limited-edition celebratory menu.

Thingyan, also known as the Water Festival, is marked by joyous water splashing—a symbolic act of purification to welcome fresh beginnings. Beyond Myanmar, the festival aligns with New Year and harvest celebrations across Asia, bringing communities together through shared feasts. This year, Burma Burma recreates this spirit with a thoughtfully curated menu inspired by the team’s travels to Myanmar and their experiences of dining with local communities during Thingyan.