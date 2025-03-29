Savour the specialities of Ugadi at the best of Bengaluru’s restaurants and hotels, boasting traditional festive feasts

Ugadi, the festival marking the Indian New Year for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is a time of fresh beginnings, joy and — of course — delicious food. Rooted in tradition, the Ugadi feast is a harmonious blend of flavours, symbolising the different facets of life. Whether you’re indulging in a lavish home-cooked meal or exploring festive menus at restaurants, here’s a curated list of musttry Ugadi delicacies that bring prosperity and happiness to your plate.
Celebrate this Ugadi with an exclusive festive menu at Dakshin, thoughtfully curated to honour the rich culinary heritage of the festival. The special Ugadi menu will feature the symbolic Ugadi Pachadi, a harmonious blend of six distinct tastes that represent life’s myriad experiences including Mavinkai Kosambari, Mavinakkai Anna, Tarkari Kootu, Obbattu (Holige), Badanekai Kaazhu Gojju and Sabakki Payasa. ₹2,850 onwards. March 30, 12.30 - 3 pm & 7 pm - 11.30 pm. At Golf Course Road.
The plant-based vegetarian restaurant is hosting a Ugadi feast that embodies tradition in a whole new way of capturing its six flavours — sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent and spicy. Devour an array of Ugadi Pachadi variations, each offering a pleasant surprise with a burst of flavours. ₹800 onwards. March 30, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Sadashiva Nagar.
The Ugadi thali at this famous spot offers a variety of dishes from starters to mains, all prepared with fresh, seasonal ingredients and traditional spices. Heerekai Bajji and Have Vade, Beetroot-Mavinkai Kismuri, Hesarukalu Sabbakki Soppu Palya, Gulla Palya, Ananas Menaskai, Kempu Harive Soppu Sasuve, Double Beans Pulao and Masala Jolada Roti. ₹980 onwards. March 29 & 30, 12 pm to 3 pm. At Whitefield.
Ring in the Kannada and Telugu New Year with a grand Ugadi Brunch at the property’s buffet restaurant, Lush, with a menu curated by chef Hochi Ming. Savour cherished festive delicacies such as Obbattu, Mysore Bonda, Nimbehannu Chitranna, Beans Papua, Kosambari and Shavige Payasa. Alongside these, the brunch will also offer an array of global favourites to cater to diverse palates. ₹2,649 onwards. March 30, 12.30 pm – 3.30 pm. At Race Course Road.
The hotel’s La Utsav is curating a special festive feast, which promises a lavish Ugadi buffet that includes a comforting selection of regional South Indian cuisines, with the standout being the traditional Ugadi Pachadi alongside yummy Chakkara Pongal, a perfectly prepared temple-style sweet rice with jaggery and dry fruits. ₹2,300 onwards. March 30, 1 pm – 4 pm. At Old Madras Road.
F5, the hotel’s all-day diner offers Ugadi specials such as the luscious Obbattu and the essential Pachadi, a six-flavoured chutney, alongside a host of other delights, ensure an endearing and deeply cultural celebration on a gleaming silver or gold platters. ₹950 onwards. March 30, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Hebbal.
Celebrate Ugadi at Lapis, The Oberoi Bengaluru with a festive Sunday brunch that honours the seven flavours of the season. Enjoy live counters serving fresh delights like Anjal Rawa Fry and Mutton Kola Urundai, alongside regional specialities such as Mandya Gowda Mutton and Kundapura Prawn Ghee Roast. Traditional favourites like Kosambri, Puliogare and Pachadi complete the spread, offering a rich, authentic experience. ₹3,500 onwards. March 30, 1 pm onwards. At MG Road.
Indulge in time-honoured delicacies like crispy vadas, Obbattu, Mavinakkai Anna, Bale Hannu Dose, Badanekai Kaazhu Gojju, Mossaranna and more. End your meal on a sweet note with traditional desserts like Sabakki Payasa, all served at Cubbon Pavilion. ₹1,750 onwards. March 31, 12.30 pm to 3 pm. At Residency Road.