Chef Balasundaram Murugesan unveils a new restaurant in Bengaluru

Chef Balasundaram Murugesan has launched his latest venture Anthara, a distinctive French-American patisserie in Bengaluru. Situated in a 2,400 sq ft independent location in Marathahalli, Anthara aims to provide an immersive gastronomic experience combining a café dining space and lounge under one roof. The setting boasts a serene backdrop of bougainvillea and warm ambient tones encouraging guests to slow down and savour moments of indulgence.

Built upon principles of creative innovation, global-quality neighbourhood community and warm hospitality Anthara transitions seamlessly from a lively daytime café to a relaxed evening dining and lounge. The establishment seeks to engage all senses offering everything from handcrafted coffee and macarons to custom sandwiches paired with beer and plated classics. The atmosphere is designed for elevated comfort and curated hospitality.

Chef Bala on opening Anthara in Bengaluru

Speaking at the launch Chef Bala stated, “Anthara is the culmination of my passion for soulful cuisine and my belief in the power of hospitality to connect people. With Anthara I wanted to create a space that feels personal yet refined — where food isn’t just consumed but truly experienced. We’re bringing something fresh to Bangalore — not just in terms of flavours but through ambience service and storytelling on every plate. This is just the beginning — over the next five years we aim to expand across the city reaching more communities with our distinct culinary offering and experience.”

Anthara’s culinary program champions a fusion of French and American traditions. The café features daily artisanal breads baked in-house serving as the foundation for generously filled bespoke sandwiches inspired by American deli classics. A dedicated beer and coffee pairing menu complements this offering. The bakery showcases fine French patisserie including delicate éclairs and indulgent macarons all crafted using authentic techniques.

The cuisine at Anthara reflects a deep respect for quality ingredients bold flavours and culinary craftsmanship presented within a setting tailored for today’s discerning diner. Chef Murugesan’s vision for Anthara is to create a soulful and scalable brand with plans for expansion across Bengaluru in the coming years further establishing his distinct culinary offering within the city.