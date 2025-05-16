Check out these eight restaurants in Bengaluru to satisfy your mango cravings!

This summer, Bengaluru’s culinary scene is going all out with the king of fruits. From refreshing drinks and fusion appetisers to decadent desserts, restaurants across the city are celebrating mango season with special menus. Whether you’re craving a mango sushi roll, sticky rice, lassi or cheesecake — here are eight spots serving up tropical treats worth trying before the season ends.

Fruit forward

ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations launches Mad Over Mangoes — a summer special for mango lovers. Indulge in the Mango Mascarpone Cake, Mango Pudding with salted caramel, and rich Mango Tres Leches. Each dessert is a tropical delight, crafted to celebrate mango season in the most indulgent way. Perfect for every true-blue aampaglu out there! INR 247 onwards. Ongoing. At MG Road and Whitefield.

Sunny spreads

Celebrate summer with mango-themed indulgence at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway. Enjoy a Mangolicious Brunch at Feast, savour mango treats all month at Lobby Lounge’s Mango Affair and explore the vibrant Mango Madness menu at The World Café. From desserts to drinks, it’s a tropical escape for mango lovers all May. INR 300 onwards. On till May 31. At Rajajinagar.

Aam affair

Mykos Craft Kitchen & Bar celebrates mango season with a vibrant festival menu featuring Hummus with Mango, unique sushi rolls and a wide range of appetisers like Nachos with Mango Salsa and Cajun Spiced Chicken with Mango Slaw. End on a sweet note with Mango Sticky Rice and Pull Me Up Tres Leches. INR 329 onwards. On till June 12, 12 pm to 12.30 am. At Bannerghatta Road.

Beat the heat

This summer, Magnolia Bakery brings a tropical twist to its dessert menu with limited-edition mango treats. Highlights include the Mango Jamboree, a rich and creamy dessert with a pecan shortbread crust and layers of whipped cream, cream cheese and fresh mango compôte; the Mango Pudding Parfait, a refreshing layered treat of mango compôte, coconut cake, whipped cream and fresh mangoes; and the Vanilla Cheesecake with Mango Topping, a classic vanilla bean cheesecake topped with a vibrant, house-made mango compôte. INR 300 onwards. Ongoing. Across outlets.

Sweet summer

Chinita Real Mexican Food celebrates summer with a mango-infused twist on its favourites. Dive into creamy Mango Guacamole, sweet and smoky Mango Corn Salsa and the zesty Mango Margarita — each dish bursting with freshness, spice and sunshine. It’s a bold, vibrant tribute to the season’s most iconic fruit. INR 340 onwards. On till June 30, 12 pm to 11 pm. Across outlets.