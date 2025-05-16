This new sports-themed restaurant-bar in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, is now our go-to place for game night

The décor of this new offering from those behind Watson’s perfectly embodied the ‘goal’ for the evening! With neon lights bringing to life the pitch of a football game, a dedicated space for a snooker table, motifs of F1 racing setting off the adrenaline for Race Day and the DJ console bringing into the spotlight the musical talent for the evening, Heineken Bar is the spot to be at for the weekend.

We first refreshed ourselves with a chilled pint of the Silver Beer, getting our discussion on for the day’s game. Then arrived the Chicken Karepak Vepudu. This Andhra chicken fried dish complemented our beverage brilliantly. With the paste of the smoky and mouth-watering masalas seeping into the meat very well, we were left wanting more when the first helping was emptied quickly. To satiate our taste buds, in came the equally satisfying Paneer Karepak Vepadu! Other than its softer, less juicy texture, the paneer dish faired as well as its chicken variant.