This new sports-themed restaurant-bar in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, is now our go-to place for game night

With so much happening in the sports world recently, we were wondering where we could go to catch up and watch a game. A good game deserves a sporty environment. One that immerses you in the field (quite literally). Our visit to the newest sports hub, restaurant and bar, Heineken Bar, produced an immensely enjoyable evening!
The décor of this new offering from those behind Watson’s perfectly embodied the ‘goal’ for the evening! With neon lights bringing to life the pitch of a football game, a dedicated space for a snooker table, motifs of F1 racing setting off the adrenaline for Race Day and the DJ console bringing into the spotlight the musical talent for the evening, Heineken Bar is the spot to be at for the weekend.
We first refreshed ourselves with a chilled pint of the Silver Beer, getting our discussion on for the day’s game. Then arrived the Chicken Karepak Vepudu. This Andhra chicken fried dish complemented our beverage brilliantly. With the paste of the smoky and mouth-watering masalas seeping into the meat very well, we were left wanting more when the first helping was emptied quickly. To satiate our taste buds, in came the equally satisfying Paneer Karepak Vepadu! Other than its softer, less juicy texture, the paneer dish faired as well as its chicken variant.
We then turned to trying out their signature cocktails as well. The Sweet n Sour Desi Gin Cocktail and the Classic Mojito were some exciting concoctions we sampled. The former had a tangy aftertaste, which complemented the crispy texture and the tantalising mix of spices of the Malabar Beef Fry. The Classic Mojito, on the other hand, was a delight with the pair of pizzas served to us. Despite its bitter aftertaste, the Classic Mojito was a refreshing beverage. Out of the pizzas, we were drawn more to the Chicken Tikka Pizza. With tender chicken pieces packing a punch in every bite, we went back to the beer every now and then, forming a classic pairing.
Around this time, we had tasted much of the heart of the Heineken Bar menu, but the best was yet to come. The Moga Moga chips were, without a doubt, the best of all the finger foods that we had tried that evening. Ghee-soaked and replete with spicy and tangy masalas, this tapioca chip dish was a hit at our table. As the final ball of the match we were engrossed in was bowled, we also wrapped up our meal, utterly satisfied.
Meal for two: INR 1,600. At 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar.
