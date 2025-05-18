This Bengaluru favourite restaurant returns with a stylishly revamped menu

A sophisticated atmosphere, premium service and a spread of delicately curated dishes, this is what Italia, The Park, MG Road, has come to be known for. Stepping into the fine dining restaurant, we relaxed with a glass of wine as we unwinded. A bar set-up for a drink and a quick bite, tables set up to enjoy a long meal along with the service being top-notch, the restaurant offers a range of Italian cuisine, served in picture perfect portions.

We whet our appetite with servings of Tomato, Mozzarella, Garlic and Basil Bruschetta; and Garlic, Prawns, Avocado and Lemon Bruschetta — the crunchy slices with flavourful toppings were enhanced with extra seasoning courtesy balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. Next up was Arancini di Gorgonzola, a fried rice ball filled with gorgonzola and topped with marinara sauce — with each bite bursting with flavour and oozing with cheese.