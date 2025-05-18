This Bengaluru favourite restaurant returns with a stylishly revamped menu

A sophisticated atmosphere, premium service and a spread of delicately curated dishes, this is what Italia, The Park, MG Road, has come to be known for. Stepping into the fine dining restaurant, we relaxed with a glass of wine as we unwinded. A bar set-up for a drink and a quick bite, tables set up to enjoy a long meal along with the service being top-notch, the restaurant offers a range of Italian cuisine, served in picture perfect portions.
We whet our appetite with servings of Tomato, Mozzarella, Garlic and Basil Bruschetta; and Garlic, Prawns, Avocado and Lemon Bruschetta — the crunchy slices with flavourful toppings were enhanced with extra seasoning courtesy balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. Next up was Arancini di Gorgonzola, a fried rice ball filled with gorgonzola and topped with marinara sauce — with each bite bursting with flavour and oozing with cheese.
We were now ready for the next treat and so we jumped right into the next dish — a Mango and Burrata Salad — fresh mango, stracciatella stuffed burrata with mixed greens, nuts, tomato and topped with a raspberry and balsamic drizzle. The mango and burrata combination worked wonders on our palate and we really wanted to ask for seconds, but decided to review other dishes instead.
Following the salad, we were served Lasagne al Forno, a dish where pasta and slow cooked lamb ragout were layered with cheese gratin and not wanting to waste even a second more, we moved to the next dish – Pappardelle con Crema di Funghi Porcini, a homemade pasta dish topped with seared mushroom. With six dishes down, we were still hungry for more, perfectly capable of conquering the jumbo prawn, beef, pasta and desserts that were yet to be served. First came the prawn and the beef — Gamberi alla Griglia, the grilled jumbo prawn and Tagliata di Manzo, a grilled beef tenderloin with rosemary potato — which stole our hearts.
With our stomachs finally full and satiated, we were ready to leave but sat right back down when we saw two plates of delicious desserts being brought to the table. Raspuri Mango Brûlée Cheesecake, an almond base topped with mango cheesecake; and Chocolate Amaretto Cake, a dark chocolate cake infused with amaretto liquor — the perfect end to a beautiful meal.
Meal for two: INR 2,500. At Italia, The Park, MG Road.
Written by: Rewaa Mohanraj
