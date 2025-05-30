Celebrate Jamai Sasthi with brunch at this Bengaluru restaurant

This Jamai Sasthi, experience a heartwarming celebration of family and flavours at Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall’s all-day dining restaurant, La Utsav. On Sunday, June 1, La Utsav is bringing the rich culinary traditions of Bengal to Bengaluru with a special brunch dedicated to the unique bond between mothers-in-law and sons-in-law.

Celebrate Jamai Sasthi with a Bengali feast in Bengaluru

Guests can indulge in a lavish spread of authentic Bengali delicacies. The menu features classic dishes such as soft luchis, perfectly spiced alur dum, aromatic sorshe maach, rich kosha mangsho and the comforting Kolkata biryani. No Bengali feast is complete without sweets so mishti doi and shondesh will also be served.

Whether you are honouring a son-in-law or simply seeking a memorable Sunday brunch with loved ones, this event promises warmth and exceptional food. As a special gesture, all fathers will receive a 50 percent discount and a complimentary welcome drink. Gather your family and prepare for a Sunday to remember filled with delicious food and cherished moments.

June 1, 1–4 pm. At La Utsav, Grand Mercure at Gopalan Mall, Old Madras Road.