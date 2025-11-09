Experience the rich flavours of Karnataka with this ongoing food festival

A celebration of Karnataka’s comforting flavours

In terms of the vegetarian fare, we try the Bengaluru Masala Vada and the Davanagere Menasinakai Bajji. These two street-style favourites bring familiar flavours to the table. The vadas are golden, crisp and mildly spiced while the bajji is an absolute hit. If you are someone who cannot handle even a little bit of spice, the coconut chutney they serve the bajji with, will be a favourite. In terms of the main course, we start with an iconic combination — Raagi Mudde with Malenadu Naati Koli Saaru. Served hot, we devour every bit of this dish and by the end, we are still left wanting for more — it’s that good.

We ask for a second serving of the chicken curry, this time to pair it with the Set Dosé. Along with it, we are also served the Bannur Mutton Khaima Gojju. We first try the dosé with the minced mutton dish, which was hearty and homely, flavours that make you feel satisfied. We then have the dosé with the chicken curry and it is an absolute flavour bomb. This probably is the star dish from the whole menu as this combination brings together a bit of sweetness from the dosé and richness from the chicken curry. The sweet finish to our meal comes with the Mysore Pak Cheesecake and Kai Holigé with Ghee; both of which are absolute delights.

Meal for two: INR 1,000 onwards. On till November 30, 12.30 pm to 1 am. At Whitefield.

