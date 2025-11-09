Experience the rich flavours of Karnataka with this ongoing food festival

Karnataka Rajyotsava is not just a day of pride but also a celebration of Karnataka’s many flavours. Each region of the state has its own food story — from the spicy seafood of the coast and the rich pork dishes of Coorg to the simple vegetarian meals of the Old Mysuru region.
Bringing these flavours together, Maize & Malt, Whitefield, is hosting the Karnataka Rajyotsava Feast, a special menu by chef Kalyan Gopalakrishna that takes diners on a delicious journey across the state. The feast begins with the Bannur Mutton Chops, a dish that sets the tone for what is to come. Tender, flavourful and perfectly spiced, the mutton carries the rich taste Bannur is known for. The meat was cooked perfectly and the masala had a nice mix of spice and warmth that showed Karnataka’s love for tasty and comforting meat dishes. Next up, is the Bengaluru Koli Kabab, a dish that every non-vegetarian in Bengaluru would have had at least once. The chicken is juicy, well-seasoned and the smoky flavour it comes with reminds us of every popular Bengaluru street-side grill spot. Then we have a Coorg favourite — the Pandi Fry. This dish stands out for its rich and earthy flavour. The pork is crisp on the outside and juicy inside, carrying with it the deep flavours from the traditional Coorg spices. This dish never disappoints.
In terms of the vegetarian fare, we try the Bengaluru Masala Vada and the Davanagere Menasinakai Bajji. These two street-style favourites bring familiar flavours to the table. The vadas are golden, crisp and mildly spiced while the bajji is an absolute hit. If you are someone who cannot handle even a little bit of spice, the coconut chutney they serve the bajji with, will be a favourite. In terms of the main course, we start with an iconic combination — Raagi Mudde with Malenadu Naati Koli Saaru. Served hot, we devour every bit of this dish and by the end, we are still left wanting for more — it’s that good.
We ask for a second serving of the chicken curry, this time to pair it with the Set Dosé. Along with it, we are also served the Bannur Mutton Khaima Gojju. We first try the dosé with the minced mutton dish, which was hearty and homely, flavours that make you feel satisfied. We then have the dosé with the chicken curry and it is an absolute flavour bomb. This probably is the star dish from the whole menu as this combination brings together a bit of sweetness from the dosé and richness from the chicken curry. The sweet finish to our meal comes with the Mysore Pak Cheesecake and Kai Holigé with Ghee; both of which are absolute delights.
Meal for two: INR 1,000 onwards. On till November 30, 12.30 pm to 1 am. At Whitefield.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so