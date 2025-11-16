Loya in Bengaluru rolls out new flavours and a thoughtfully crafted cocktail menu

Loya at Taj West End, Bengaluru, has always been known for its food that feels familiar yet full of discovery. Recently, the restaurant added some new flavours to its existing menu, each inspired by traditional recipes and regional ingredients. Along with this, Loya introduced Vriksh, a new cocktail menu that draws from the natural journey of a tree, bringing together earthy flavours and creative craftsmanship.

We started our culinary journey with The Galgal Paat Murg, which stood out for its subtle and refreshing flavour. The tender pieces of chicken had a citrusy aroma from lemon leaves, which gave the dish a fragrant character. The balance between spice and tang was on point. We then tried the first drink from their new cocktail menu — Mogra. This was a light and floral cocktail with the gentle scent of jasmine. Made with gin, mogra-infused vodka and vermouth, it had a smooth and balanced taste. The edible flower on top added a nice touch to the drink.

A refreshing cocktail and a comforting Kashmiri main course at Loya

Next up was the Pathyud, which was a soft and tasty dish made with gram flour and amaranth leaves. It had a mild, homely flavour with gentle spice. It felt warm and comforting, like something made in a family kitchen. The Jwala Macchi, which came next, was a whole fish cooked with a special spice rub and flambéed for extra flavour. It had a smoky, bold taste with just the right amount of heat. The fish was soft and well-cooked, making it a dish full of flavour and warmth. Balancing that intensity was the Chukandar Rajgire Ki Seekh — a beetroot kebab coated with puffed amaranth. It had a nice mix of crunch and softness, with an earthy taste from the beetroot. Lightly spiced and full of texture, it was a tasty and interesting dish.