Check out these upcoming and ongoing food festivals in Bengaluru

As the air gets cooler and the festive spirit ramps up, Bengaluru’s food scene is sizzling with excitement. Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty Oktoberfest burger and brew pairing or a nostalgic taste of Kolkata’s street food — there’s something for everyone. From rooftop revelry to traditional feasts, here’s your ultimate guide to the city’s must-visit culinary experiences this month.
South spread
The Filter Coffee celebrates Navratri with a five-day regional feast. Enjoy rotating banana leaf menus inspired by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, with festive favourites like Bisi Bele Bath, Gutti Vankaya, Mysorepak, Ada Pradhaman and more. INR 599 onwards. On till October 5, 1 pm onwards. Across outlets.
Sizzle sip
The Verandah at Grand Mercure Bangalore hosts an Oktoberfest special with Burgers & Brews — a menu pairing refreshing beers with gourmet burgers, from Shiitake & Brie to Garlic Mushroom Beef, served with fries, salad and signature dips. INR 1,000 onwads. On till October 5, 11 am to 11 pm. At Koramangala.
Tradition trail
Indulge in a post-Puja culinary journey at Bong Connection, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks. Relish Kolkata’s street eats, slow-cooked kosha mangsho, fragrant biryani and live mishti counters in a vibrant, nostalgia-filled tribute curated by chef Tushar Kumar Das. INR 2,700 onwards. October 9 to 13, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Dyn, Challaghatta.
Flavour fusion
Foo presents Fresh at Foo: The Next Wave, a vibrant menu celebrating seasonal ingredients and bold flavours. From spicy tropical salads and cottage cheese maki to dim sum and Asian seabass, every dish sparks curiosity and conversation. Meal for two: INR 2,500 onwards. On till October 15. At Brigade Road.
Dosa delight
The Hebbal Café at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal hosts Namma Dosa Habba — a vibrant celebration of Karnataka’s beloved dosa. From classics to creative twists, expect live counters, flavour-packed ghee roasts, themed brunches and a whole lot of nostalgia. INR 2,050 onwards. On till October 10, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Nagawara.
Bavarian bliss
Brix and Barrells brings Bavaria to the city with a festive menu featuring schnitzel, currywurst, pork knuckle and apple strudel. Pair it with their refreshing Pineapple Ale and soak in the spirit of Oktoberfest, one sip at a time. Meal for two: INR 2,500 onwards. On till October 12. At Whitefield.
Beer bash
Celebrate Oktoberfest in style at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, with rooftop revelry at High Ultra Lounge and Hydeout. Expect Bavarian bites, beer buckets, skyline views, DJ nights and the city’s most vibrant rooftop vibe. On till October 31. At Rajajinagar.
