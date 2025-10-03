Bengaluru

Check out these upcoming and ongoing food festivals in Bengaluru

From rooftop revelry to traditional feasts, here’s your ultimate guide to the city’s must-visit culinary experiences this month
Oktoberfest at Brix and Barrells in Bengaluru
As the air gets cooler and the festive spirit ramps up, Bengaluru’s food scene is sizzling with excitement. Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty Oktoberfest burger and brew pairing or a nostalgic taste of Kolkata’s street food — there’s something for everyone. From rooftop revelry to traditional feasts, here’s your ultimate guide to the city’s must-visit culinary experiences this month.

Navratri spread at The Filter Coffee
Navratri spread at The Filter Coffee

South spread

The Filter Coffee celebrates Navratri with a five-day regional feast. Enjoy rotating banana leaf menus inspired by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, with festive favourites like Bisi Bele Bath, Gutti Vankaya, Mysorepak, Ada Pradhaman and more. INR 599 onwards. On till October 5, 1 pm onwards. Across outlets.

Oktoberfest at Grand Mercure Bangalore
Oktoberfest at Grand Mercure Bangalore

Sizzle sip

The Verandah at Grand Mercure Bangalore hosts an Oktoberfest special with Burgers & Brews — a menu pairing refreshing beers with gourmet burgers, from Shiitake & Brie to Garlic Mushroom Beef, served with fries, salad and signature dips. INR 1,000 onwads. On till October 5, 11 am to 11 pm. At Koramangala.

Bong Connection at Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks
Bong Connection at Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks

Tradition trail

Indulge in a post-Puja culinary journey at Bong Connection, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks. Relish Kolkata’s street eats, slow-cooked kosha mangsho, fragrant biryani and live mishti counters in a vibrant, nostalgia-filled tribute curated by chef Tushar Kumar Das. INR 2,700 onwards. October 9 to 13, 12.30 pm to 4 pm. At Dyn, Challaghatta.

Fresh at Foo: The Next Wave
Fresh at Foo: The Next Wave

Flavour fusion

Foo presents Fresh at Foo: The Next Wave, a vibrant menu celebrating seasonal ingredients and bold flavours. From spicy tropical salads and cottage cheese maki to dim sum and Asian seabass, every dish sparks curiosity and conversation. Meal for two: INR 2,500 onwards. On till October 15. At Brigade Road.

Namma Dosa Habba
Namma Dosa Habba

Dosa delight

The Hebbal Café at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal hosts Namma Dosa Habba — a vibrant celebration of Karnataka’s beloved dosa. From classics to creative twists, expect live counters, flavour-packed ghee roasts, themed brunches and a whole lot of nostalgia. INR 2,050 onwards. On till October 10, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Nagawara.

Oktoberfest at Brix and Barrells
Oktoberfest at Brix and Barrells

Bavarian bliss

Brix and Barrells brings Bavaria to the city with a festive menu featuring schnitzel, currywurst, pork knuckle and apple strudel. Pair it with their refreshing Pineapple Ale and soak in the spirit of Oktoberfest, one sip at a time. Meal for two: INR 2,500 onwards. On till October 12. At Whitefield.

Oktoberfest at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway
Oktoberfest at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

Beer bash

Celebrate Oktoberfest in style at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, with rooftop revelry at High Ultra Lounge and Hydeout. Expect Bavarian bites, beer buckets, skyline views, DJ nights and the city’s most vibrant rooftop vibe. On till October 31. At Rajajinagar.

