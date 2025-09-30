This Bengaluru bistro provides cosmopolitan charm while reimagining old, authentic recipes

Tucked away at the corner of Infantry Road, Juliana’s Bistro weaves together the cosmopolitan spirit of New York with the old-world charm of Bengaluru. The outdoor section of the bistro is adorned with cobblestone flooring, set amidst lush greenery that offers a small oasis in the heart of the city.

Juliana’s Bistro: A meal of subtle starters, comforting mains and a sweet, familiar finish

Inside, the ambience is cosy and inviting. Bathed in warm yellow lighting, the green tiles, lime-washed walls and a hand-painted mural of an open-petalled rose provide a sanctuary from the urban hustle just outside its doors. The interiors are intimate without being cramped, stylish yet unpretentious.

Our review began with their Balsamic-Glazed Mushrooms as an appetiser. Earthy baked mushrooms cradled a lush filling of goat cheese and wilted spinach — the richness was offset by a cranberry-balsamic glaze that teased the palate with sweet-tart precision. The dish was thoughtfully plated, signalling the care the kitchen takes with even the smallest of details. Alongside the appetiser, we sipped on a strawberry matcha latte. Walking on the tightrope with its sweetness of strawberries never cloying and the bitterness gently restrained, the drink felt both playful and poised, striking a balance between comfort and intrigue.