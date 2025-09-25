This bar on HAL Old Airport Road recreates old-school bar vibes with great food & retro tunes

Their Tawa Chicken, that came next, was a meaty delight with a strong smoky profile and piquant aftertastes. The Stoner Veg Pakoras also kept it real with their simplicity and burst of flavours. By now, we had changed gears with yet another shooter. B***J** — did it taste as ‘evocative’ as it sounded? Yes and more! With its cream-forward flavour, along with the bitter-yet-sweet coffee flavour notes, this was another twist for our mildly tipsy selves.

With the addition of the Gin Basil Smash, a delicious gin-based cocktail gave us the final citrusy kick we needed to groove to Smokie’s 1970s hit Who The F*** Is Alice. Rather poetically, unlike the premise of the song, centred around unrequited love — we were reunited with our love, the final climax of the meal. This main course, though short-lived, was thoroughly flavour-packed. The Dal Makhni, paired with the steaming-hot jeera rice, felt like the perfect warm hug, while the Lachcha Paratha brought it home for us with the heavenly Rogan Josh.

Meal for two: INR 1,000. At AM Plaza, HAL Old Airport Road.