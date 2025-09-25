This bar on HAL Old Airport Road recreates old-school bar vibes with great food & retro tunes

As you slog day in and day out to meet targets and tick off all that’s listed on the to-do list before the festive season, it is but natural to reminisce about the good old times. Remember when you could just hang out with friends, have some good food and drink, all while grooving and singing in unison to the song booming on the eatery’s speakers? We took a break from our routine to head to Tommy’s, which matched this exact yearning of ours.
With its décor representing the world built around a cat character, Tommy, this bar represents the old-school approach towards having a good time. Riddled with motifs of rock and pop music’s heyday, Tommy’s also has a vintage jukebox that allows patrons to add a track of their choice to the bar playlist. It also delivers perfectly on food and beverages.
In our experience, the Chilli Cheese Garlic Naan Bites and Popcorn But Make it Bar stood out as stellar starters. While Naan Bites were rich, creamy and sinfully cheesy, the Popcorn But Make it Bar served in a retro pack felt like the perfect zing we needed to accompany our drinks with.
Speaking of the concoctions, there were no holds barred when it came to trying their signatures. Upon their suggestions, we tried some of their signature shooters. Jim Jam, modelled after the popular cream cookie, was suggested to us as a starter in this boozy adventure. Sweet, fruity and tangy, we set off merrily. The P***star Martini and Blue Frog cocktails gave us company thereafter. The smooth-textured, citrusy and zesty P***star Martini was a cooler and paired well with spicy dishes, while the spirit-forward Blue Frog gave us sweeter taste notes.
Their Tawa Chicken, that came next, was a meaty delight with a strong smoky profile and piquant aftertastes. The Stoner Veg Pakoras also kept it real with their simplicity and burst of flavours. By now, we had changed gears with yet another shooter. B***J** — did it taste as ‘evocative’ as it sounded? Yes and more! With its cream-forward flavour, along with the bitter-yet-sweet coffee flavour notes, this was another twist for our mildly tipsy selves.
With the addition of the Gin Basil Smash, a delicious gin-based cocktail gave us the final citrusy kick we needed to groove to Smokie’s 1970s hit Who The F*** Is Alice. Rather poetically, unlike the premise of the song, centred around unrequited love — we were reunited with our love, the final climax of the meal. This main course, though short-lived, was thoroughly flavour-packed. The Dal Makhni, paired with the steaming-hot jeera rice, felt like the perfect warm hug, while the Lachcha Paratha brought it home for us with the heavenly Rogan Josh.
Meal for two: INR 1,000. At AM Plaza, HAL Old Airport Road.