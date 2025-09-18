This bistro is an elegant South Bengaluru spot to relish mouth-watering Mediterranean and European food

We kicked off with a refreshing and fizzy serving of a Cranberry Cold Brew. With a day-old brewed espresso to give a kick, this cold brew drink attained a nice little fruity twist from the cranberry. The Pesto Pasta Soup, that came next, charmed us with its warm and welcoming flavours. A fresh herbal flavour derived from the combination of basil chiffonade, parmesan cheese and pesto added to the inviting aroma. A healthy sip of the soup also introduced a variety of textures thanks to the well-selected vegetables.

The Avocado Toastie and Paneer Papadam arrived next as a ‘small plate’ dish. The Avocado Toastie brought about a myriad of textures for our palette — crunchy, softy and pulpy — thanks to the inclusion of toasted pumpkin and chia seeds with the seasoned avocado mix on the bread. The Paneer Papadam was also a fine innovation. Marinated with chutney, the crumbs of fried Lijjat papad provided a crunchy outer layer — it was zingy and piquant yet packed and bursting with flavours! The balance brought in by the mayonnaise pairing rounded the flavours off in this dish beautifully. Additionally, the Korean Masala Podi Cheese Bun was an interesting fusion between popular cuisines.