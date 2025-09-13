This heritage home in South Bengaluru transforms into a ’90s coffee bar-bakery

Antique tilted ceiling mirrors, wooden benches and foldable doors, painted metal boards instead of posters and small windows further enhance the charm and small traditions followed across Bengaluru's old city.

Outdoor seating takes inspiration from the state’s katte tradition, often found beneath trees, engraved with the chowka bara boardgame. The premises also accommodate a podcast room and bookshelves, reinforcing its role as both a café and a space for community building and conversation.

It’s a through-and-through ode to the smallest nuances of Karnataka, where even the logo draws from history, borrowing the distinctive Hoysala font to align with the space’s concept and philosophy