From eerie eats to bewitching beats, here’s where to celebrate Halloween in true Bengaluru style

This Halloween, Bengaluru’s bars and restaurants are bringing the spooky spirit to life with fun themes, special menus and eerie décor. From stylish parties to playful feasts, here’s where you can eat, drink and celebrate all things spooky.

Monkey Bar

Monkey Bar Bengaluru hosts By Order of the Monkey Blinders, a Peaky Blinders-themed Halloween celebration with Absolut Vodka. Expect daring cocktails, bold costumes, moody décor and electrifying beats all weekend. INR 2,500 onwards. October 31, 7 pm onwards. At Museum Road.

JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa

Step into a world of mystery and magic with A Night of Tricks & Treats. Expect live entertainment, themed décor, Asian delicacies, magician acts and family-friendly fun. Meal for two: INR 4,000 onwards. October 31, 6 pm onwards. At Devanahalli.

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

A luxe poolside affair where mischief meets mystery. The Wicked Hour brings eerie décor, spooky treats and stylish scares under the stars — perfect for those who love their Halloween with a touch of glamour. INR 499 onwards. October 31, 7 pm onwards. At MG Road.

Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud

A night of wicked fun awaits as dinner turns darkly delightful at Moxy Kitchen & Bar. Expect neon-lit cocktails, monster beats and an outdoor screening of Go Goa Gone under the stars. INR 1,999 onwards. October 31, 7 pm. At Devanahalli.

Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks

Step into a world of eerie indulgence with The Klinx Curse at Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks. Savour spooky delights, creative cocktails and moody vibes for a night brimming with mystery and mischief. INR 1,599 onwards. October 31, 6.30 pm onwards. At Klinx Bar, Challaghatta.

Social

Get ready to clock into Corporate Hell as Social turns workplace burnout into Halloween’s boldest theme. Expect haunted-office décor, cheeky cocktails and a night of laughter, chaos and collective catharsis on the dance floor. INR 1,000 onwards. October 31, 7 pm onwards. Across outlets.