From eerie eats to bewitching beats, here’s where to celebrate Halloween in true Bengaluru style

This Halloween, Bengaluru’s bars and restaurants are bringing the spooky spirit to life with fun themes, special menus and eerie décor. From stylish parties to playful feasts, here’s where you can eat, drink and celebrate all things spooky.
Monkey Bar
Monkey Bar Bengaluru hosts By Order of the Monkey Blinders, a Peaky Blinders-themed Halloween celebration with Absolut Vodka. Expect daring cocktails, bold costumes, moody décor and electrifying beats all weekend. INR 2,500 onwards. October 31, 7 pm onwards. At Museum Road.
JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa
Step into a world of mystery and magic with A Night of Tricks & Treats. Expect live entertainment, themed décor, Asian delicacies, magician acts and family-friendly fun. Meal for two: INR 4,000 onwards. October 31, 6 pm onwards. At Devanahalli.
Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore
A luxe poolside affair where mischief meets mystery. The Wicked Hour brings eerie décor, spooky treats and stylish scares under the stars — perfect for those who love their Halloween with a touch of glamour. INR 499 onwards. October 31, 7 pm onwards. At MG Road.
Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud
A night of wicked fun awaits as dinner turns darkly delightful at Moxy Kitchen & Bar. Expect neon-lit cocktails, monster beats and an outdoor screening of Go Goa Gone under the stars. INR 1,999 onwards. October 31, 7 pm. At Devanahalli.
Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks
Step into a world of eerie indulgence with The Klinx Curse at Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks. Savour spooky delights, creative cocktails and moody vibes for a night brimming with mystery and mischief. INR 1,599 onwards. October 31, 6.30 pm onwards. At Klinx Bar, Challaghatta.
Social
Get ready to clock into Corporate Hell as Social turns workplace burnout into Halloween’s boldest theme. Expect haunted-office décor, cheeky cocktails and a night of laughter, chaos and collective catharsis on the dance floor. INR 1,000 onwards. October 31, 7 pm onwards. Across outlets.
Grand Mercure Bangalore
Flavour meets fright at The Verandah’s Halloween soirée, where every dish tells a wickedly tasty tale. Indulge in eerie delights like Monster Eyeball Pasta, Pumpkin Risotto and Graveyard Chocolate Mousse for a night of spooky indulgence. INR 1,950 onwards. October 31, 7 pm onwards. At Koramangala.
Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall
At La Utsav, Halloween takes a luxurious turn as fine dining flirts with the dark side. Expect dramatic décor, theatrical presentations and a menu that teases with eerie elegance and indulgent surprises. INR 3,000 onwards. October 31, 7 pm onwards. At Old Madras Road.
Watson’s
Get into the spooky spirit with Watson’s Halloween Special Menu, featuring eerie décor, creepy cocktails and chilling bites like Mummy Bacon Wrap Chicken and Fungi Delight Pizza. INR 210 onwards. On till October 31. At Indiranagar.
The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru
Step into a world of mystery and flavour at Quattro’s Halloween Theme Dinner Buffet. Enjoy global dishes with spooky twists, themed cocktails and a festive kids’ counter for a night of laughter, indulgence and Halloween magic. INR 1,850 onwards. October 31, 7 pm onwards. At Thanisandra Main Road.
Taj West End
Machan’s After Dark buffet at Taj West End promises an indulgent evening with creative gourmet stations, themed desserts, and a refined dining ambience that blends culinary artistry with late-night charm. INR 3,400 onwards. October 31. At Race Course Road.
Taj Bangalore
Café 77 East at Taj Bangalore hosts a Spooktacular Halloween Dinner, featuring family-friendly celebrations, themed décor and a menu of Halloween-inspired dishes crafted for a delightfully eerie dining experience. INR 2,750 onwards. At Devanahalli.
Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park
A night of flavour and fantasy awaits with Scream and Feast, a spooky soirée at Neo Kitchen. Expect eerie-elegant dishes, tarot readings, themed cocktails and a feast that thrills every sense. INR 2,550 onwards. October 31, 7 pm onwards. At Nagawara.
Siren - Cocktail Bar
Unravel secrets, sip smoky Patrón cocktails and trade anonymous confessions in a moody, theatrical setting. This Día de los Muertos celebration blends storytelling, suspense and mixology into one unforgettable night. Meal for two: INR 3,000 onwards. October 31 to November 2, 5 pm onwards. At Lavelle Road.
ITC Windsor, Bengaluru
Step into a realm of gothic elegance and playful mystery at Raj Pavilion’s Halloween Soirée. Indulge in eerie yet exquisite creations — from Witches’ Brew Hot Pot to Black Bat Imarti — beneath the iconic glass atrium. INR 2,999 onwards. October 31. At Golf Course Road.
Comal
Celebrate Día de los Muertos at Comal, where memory, colour and flavour come alive. Savour soulful Mexican dishes like rich moles and Pan de Muerto in a vibrant tribute to life and remembrance. INR 275 onwards. November 1 & 2, 12 pm to 3 pm & 7 pm to 10.30 pm. At MG Road.
JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
This Halloween, JW Kitchen transforms into a haven of flavour and fun with live-action stations, seasonal dishes and spooky desserts. From Peking Duck to Pumpkin Pie, every bite blends festive mischief with irresistible indulgence. INR 4,000 onwards. October 31, 7 pm onwards. At Vittal Mallya Road.
DoubleTree by Hilton Bengaluru Whitefield
The hotel presents Bhool Bhulaiyaa: A Bollywood Halloween Night, blending spooky vibes with Bollywood beats. Enjoy themed food, 'bloody' cocktails, live music by DJ Sandy, a costume contest with prizes, a photo booth and an entertainment zone with face painting and fun activities. INR 500 onwards. October 31, 6.30 pm onwards. At Whitefield.
Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse
The hotel hosts Halloween DJ Night 2025, a spooktacular celebration with DJ Victor’s electrifying beats, themed décor, a vibrant dance floor and spooky surprises. Enjoy thrilling music, costumes and festive vibes with delicious food and drinks. Entry free for couples and ladies. October 31 and November 1, 9 pm onwards. At Racecourse Road.
