We experienced authentic Lankan cuisine at this limited-time pop-up in central Bengaluru

The spirit of the island nation of Sri Lanka is channelling right in the centre of Bengaluru this week. Lankan Spice Trail , an exciting on going pop-up by Chef Amara stays true to roots while being indulgent to its authentic flavours.

Chef Amra's Lankan Spice Trail is worth exploring

Set up in The Bengaluru Brasserie, this food pop-up buffet was a mix of a myriad dishes. We first tried the mix of small plates among the vegeterian and non-vegeterian offerings.

First, the Veg Roti tantalised our taste buds alongside the Seeni Sambal Buns. While the first, with its soft, chewy texture, packed a piquant yet flavourful filling, the latter was more diverse in its flavours. Sweet and tangy yet spicy with warm spices and caramalised onions, the contrsting flavours of the fillings rested within a fluffy brioche-style bread.