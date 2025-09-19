Bengaluru’s top food events to check out this week

Festive flavours

Celebrate Navratri at Salt Indian Restaurant with a special no-onion no-garlic menu featuring dishes like Shakarkand Aur Nadru Chaat, Dudi Kofta and Malpua with Rabdi — traditional flavours with a modern twist. Meal for two: INR 1,800 onwards. Across outlets.

Brunch bonanza

Sundays at M Café, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, come alive with the Dixie Brunch. Expect dishes like shrimp and grits, sweet potato hash, cornbread with honey butter and banana pudding. INR 2,600 onwards. September 21, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Whitefield.

Mixology magic

Loya at Taj West End hosts a special bar takeover by Aruba, Tijuana — ranked #22 on North America’s 50 Best Bars 2025 — led by Frida Lucia Gonzalez. Expect bold cocktails and North Indian flavours. INR 5,999 onwards. September 25, 7.30 pm. At Race Course Road.

Regal relish

Experience the flavours of Lucknow at Spice Terrace, JW Marriott Bengaluru, with a Royal Awadhi Pop-Up by chef Shahnawaz Qureshi. Enjoy dishes like Dum Ki Raan, Zafrani Pulao and Shahi Tukda. Meal for two: INR 5,000 onwards. On till September 21, 6.30 pm to 11 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road.

Comfort cuisine

Sawari India’s new Lunch Specials offer a comforting midday spread with dishes like Palak Patta Chaat, Butter Chicken and Jalebi with Rabri. Perfect for work breaks, solo meals or lunch with friends. Meal for two: INR 1,200 onwards. At Hennur Bagalur Main Road.