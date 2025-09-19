Bengaluru’s top food events to check out this week

From festive pop-ups and rooftop revelry to hearty lunches and sushi specials, Bengaluru’s dining scene is buzzing with flavour this September. Whether you’re in the mood for cocktails, comfort food or cultural feasts, there’s something for every palate
Festive flavours
Celebrate Navratri at Salt Indian Restaurant with a special no-onion no-garlic menu featuring dishes like Shakarkand Aur Nadru Chaat, Dudi Kofta and Malpua with Rabdi — traditional flavours with a modern twist. Meal for two: INR 1,800 onwards. Across outlets.
Brunch bonanza
Sundays at M Café, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, come alive with the Dixie Brunch. Expect dishes like shrimp and grits, sweet potato hash, cornbread with honey butter and banana pudding. INR 2,600 onwards. September 21, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Whitefield.
Mixology magic
Loya at Taj West End hosts a special bar takeover by Aruba, Tijuana — ranked #22 on North America’s 50 Best Bars 2025 — led by Frida Lucia Gonzalez. Expect bold cocktails and North Indian flavours. INR 5,999 onwards. September 25, 7.30 pm. At Race Course Road.
Regal relish
Experience the flavours of Lucknow at Spice Terrace, JW Marriott Bengaluru, with a Royal Awadhi Pop-Up by chef Shahnawaz Qureshi. Enjoy dishes like Dum Ki Raan, Zafrani Pulao and Shahi Tukda. Meal for two: INR 5,000 onwards. On till September 21, 6.30 pm to 11 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road.
Comfort cuisine
Sawari India’s new Lunch Specials offer a comforting midday spread with dishes like Palak Patta Chaat, Butter Chicken and Jalebi with Rabri. Perfect for work breaks, solo meals or lunch with friends. Meal for two: INR 1,200 onwards. At Hennur Bagalur Main Road.
Power plates
Koko launches its new Signature Set Lunch menus, available Monday to Friday. Choose a 5-course Classic or 7-course Imperial meal with sushi, dim sum, big plates and dessert. Vegetarian and Jain options available. INR 950 onwards. At Old Airport Road.
Bar brilliance
Diageo presents Golden Hour with JW Blonde — a one-night-only bar takeover at Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud, featuring signature cocktails. Experience innovative flavours and Diageo’s craftsmanship in an evening celebrating India’s evolving cocktail culture. Meal for two: INR 1,200 onwards. September 19, 7 pm. At Navarathna Agrahara.
Dough delights
Shangri-La Bengaluru marks 10 years with a showcase by two-time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion Pasqualino Barbasso. Enjoy thrilling dough-tossing acts and a special Italian menu at Caprese with pizzas, wines and more. INR 1,495 onwards. On till September 21. For lunch and dinner. At Golf Course Road.
Brew bash
Celebrate camaraderie at Oktober Fest at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru with craft brews, delicious bites, live music and festive vibes. A fun-filled weekend of dancing, flavours and community spirit awaits! INR 399 onwards. September 20 & 21, At Thanisandra Main Road.
Picnic perfection
Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall presents The Picnic Brunch — a garden-style Sunday feast with gingham spreads, lemonade stands and nostalgic charm. Enjoy live chaats, sushi, pizzas, pastas and sun-kissed desserts. INR 2,500 onwards. September 21, 1 pm to 4 pm. At Old Madras Road.
Pujo platter
Celebrate Durga Puja at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal’s Sharodiya Mahabhoj, where The Hebbal Café offers festive Bengali dishes like Luchi-Cholar Dal, Galda Chingri Curry and Kolkata Biryani in a warm, nostalgic setting. INR 2,299 onwards. September 19 to 28, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Nagawara.
Fine flavours
Michelin-starred Haoma from Bangkok makes its India debut with a two-day pop-up at Zarf, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield. Chef Deepanker Khosla presents a seasonal Neo-Indian menu infused with Thai ingredients and flair. INR 8,000 onwards. September 19 and 20, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Whitefield.
Rooftop revelry
Vesparo x Pulse debuts in Bengaluru with a rooftop space that blends global cuisine, immersive art and bold cocktails. Think Japanese Tacos, popcorn tequila and city views from sundowner to after-party. Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. At Indiranagar.
Sushi spread
Hunaaan rolls out a bold new sushi menu with blue rice uramaki, avocado maki, Dragon Shrimp, spicy tofu rolls and more. Fresh sashimi, vibrant nigiri and vegetarian picks complete this Pan-Asian spread. Meal for two: INR 1,300 onwards. At Indiranagar.
Chopstick charm
Experience Izakaya Night at Lotus Oriental’s poolside — an elegant open-air Japanese soirée with refined small plates, serene views and vibrant ambience inspired by Japan’s lively Izakaya culture. Meal for two: INR 3,000 onwards.On till September 30, 7 pm to 11 pm. At The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, Thanisandra Main Road.
Warm welcome
Mirth, Bengaluru’s newest cocktail bar off 100 Feet Road, pairs whiskey-forward drinks with bold fusion food by chef Baljeet Singh Mehra. Think warm lighting, nostalgic interiors and effortlessly charming evenings. Meal for two: INR 3,000 onwards. At Indiranagar.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so