Kormangala’s new Pan-Asian restaurant promises authentic family recipes!

Oriental express

When it came to pillowy-soft baos, the signature dish, we first tried Spicy Tofu Bao, which was stuffed with aromatic chilli oil infused tofu cubes and spring onions. This was spot on in terms of the taste! We then bit into a Chicken Bao loaded with tender chicken thighs, onion, spring onions and sesame oil. Paired with the accompanying spicy chilli sauce and chilli oil, this was a satisfying bite.

Even before we walked into this place, we were set on trying Katsu Curry and that’s what we had next. The Tori Katsu Curry Rice plated with crispy panko breaded chicken thigh, served with rich Japanese curry and short grain rice was creamy, velvety and savoury — the mildly sweet, complex flavour profile won us over. We closed the meal by savouring Mizu Shingen Mochi, a delicate and delicious raindrop-shaped dessert made from mineral water and agar, served with roasted soybean flour and black sugar syrup.

Meal for two: ₹1,100 onwards. At Koramangala.