Inside Bangkok-based Haoma’s first India pop-up in Bengaluru

Last week, Bengaluru witnessed a rare culinary moment as Haoma — Bangkok’s Michelin-starred, Green-starred restaurant, made its India debut with an exclusive two-night pop-up at Zarf, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center.

At the helm was chef Deepanker Khosla, the youngest Indian chef to receive a Michelin Star and the visionary behind Haoma’s Neo-Indian identity and globally acclaimed sustainability practices.

With accolades including the Champions of Change Award by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, Deepanker brought not just a menu, but a philosophy — one that offered Bengaluru diners a thoughtful, flavour-forward experience from one of Asia’s most progressive kitchens. In an exclusive interview, the chef talks about why sustainability is important, why Bengaluru was chosen as the destination for their first-ever pop-up in India and lots more…