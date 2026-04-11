This three-day pop-up by Hosa in Bengaluru might be unlike any other South Indian dinner you’ve ever had

For the longest time, North Indian cuisine has been synonymous with ‘Indian food’ in mainstream imagination. In the last few years, global feats like Chef Vikas Khanna’s NYC restaurant Bungalow have established that Indian food is more than just butter chicken. We now find many progressive Indian diners in the country that have reclaimed their rightful position among bon vivants as well. Based in Goa, Hosa is one such restaurant that explores micro-regional delicacies from the five southern states. This weekend, Bengaluru-restaurant The Persian Terrace is hosting a three-day pop-up by Hosa. Curated by Chef Harish Rao, we sampled the nine-course menu ahead of the event. Here’s how it went.

Food Review: A three-day pop-up by Hosa at The Persian Terrace in Bengaluru

As we sat ourselves at a table resplendent with a beautiful tablescape, Seafood Rasam arrived as our first course. It comprised a spiced seafood broth with prawns and flaky pastry topped with butter-tossed crabmeat pieces. At the sous-chef’s insistence, we crumbled the pastry into the warm rasam. The result was a starter that was rich in texture — playful and wholesome.