Rajajinagar gets a taste of Tangra-style Chinese cuisine

Chowman has brought its signature Tangra-style Chinese to a brand-new outlet in Rajajinagar, promising the same beloved culinary experience that has won over the city. We dropped by to explore the new space and dive into their expansive menu.

Arriving hot and steamy in a traditional bamboo basket alongside sliced carrots, the Chicken Steamed Momo offered a soft, pillowy bite. The accompanying sauce provided a gentle kick, perfectly suited for those with a milder palate.

Next, the Steamed Chicken With Exotic Vegetables came with a crunchy medley of bok choy, baby corn, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and bell peppers. Coated in oyster sauce, the tender boiled chicken and fresh greens offered a simple, wholesome dish with clean flavours.

The star of the table, however, was the Smokey Chilli Fish. Each bite of the incredibly soft fish practically melted on the tongue. Tossed with crunchy red bell peppers, fresh spring onions and caramelised onions — it was a flawless symphony of textures and robust taste.