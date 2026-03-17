Rajajinagar gets a taste of Tangra-style Chinese cuisine

Chowman has brought its signature Tangra-style Chinese to a brand-new outlet in Rajajinagar, promising the same beloved culinary experience that has won over the city. We dropped by to explore the new space and dive into their expansive menu.
Arriving hot and steamy in a traditional bamboo basket alongside sliced carrots, the Chicken Steamed Momo offered a soft, pillowy bite. The accompanying sauce provided a gentle kick, perfectly suited for those with a milder palate.
Next, the Steamed Chicken With Exotic Vegetables came with a crunchy medley of bok choy, baby corn, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and bell peppers. Coated in oyster sauce, the tender boiled chicken and fresh greens offered a simple, wholesome dish with clean flavours.
The star of the table, however, was the Smokey Chilli Fish. Each bite of the incredibly soft fish practically melted on the tongue. Tossed with crunchy red bell peppers, fresh spring onions and caramelised onions — it was a flawless symphony of textures and robust taste.
For the mains, the visually enticing Chilli Garlic Noodles served as a comforting, familiar staple packed with an audible crunch of fresh vegetables. But it was the Kolkata-style Roasted Lamb Fried Rice that truly stole the show. Fragrant and loaded with generous amounts of tender lamb mince, egg and spring onions in every single spoonful — the dish delivered a deep savoury flavour. Authentic to the OG Indo-Chinese Tangra culture, it was a perfect trip down Kolkata’s culinary memory lane.
We paired the rice and noodles with the Chilli Wine Fish. This marinated basa fish preparation featured diced bell peppers and red chillies beautifully flavoured with sweet cooking wine. The fish was exceptionally soft and succulent, bathed in a glossy, velvety gravy that was not overly spiced, relying entirely on clean and fresh flavours.
To conclude, the Strawberry Panna Cotta Mousse arrived in a charming glass jar, garnished with a fresh mint leaf and a cherry. Scooping through the glossy layer of strawberry jam revealed a delightfully smooth panna cotta underneath. The intensely sweet, fruity jelly is an absolute dream for anyone with a serious sweet tooth.
Meal for two: INR 1,200 onwards. At Rajajinagar.
Written by Anoushka Kundu
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