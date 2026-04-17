The ultimate guide to K-Pop and J-Pop food in Bengaluru

We have all been victims of the late-night binge. Maybe you are lost in the wildly unrealistic romance of a K-Drama or J-Drama, captivated by an intense anime arc or glued to a chaotic livestream by a K-Pop or J-Pop idol. Regardless of your current obsession, you are guaranteed to spot a wide variety of scrumptious, exotic foods on your screen; and these days on your food delivery apps too!

All you need to know about the hottest Korean food in Bengaluru

Whether it is a piping hot serving of takoyaki straight out of Jujutsu Kaisen or a spicy plate of tteokbokki after a tense Squid Game marathon — watching these delectable dishes being slurped, sizzled and savoured naturally sparks a visceral curiosity. The hallyu wave and vibrant otaku subcultures are no longer restricted to our screens — they have now spilled onto our plates! Driven by this insatiable, fandom-fueled hunger, namma uru is currently in the throes of a glorious Korean and Japanese fast-food renaissance or should we say a K-Pop and J-Pop food obsession? Bengaluru’s menu cards are aggressively catching up, turning what was once a niche, imported fascination into an everyday reality.

Few navigate this rabbit hole quite like the star of our cover — singer-songwriter, actor and unapologetic pop-culture enthusiast, Natasha Carroll (aka Natauku). We caught up with her, decked in a kawaii ensemble from Odette, over a delectable spread at Shiro Bengaluru in UB City to chat all about her love for K-Pop and J-Pop food and culture, how she first got hooked and her absolute favourite fast-food finds around the city. “I’ve grown up watching Dragon Ball Z and a lot of other such anime,” Natasha tells us. For her, the visual storytelling was the initial hook. “The fact that everything is hand-drawn makes it really beautiful,” she says with a smile. “I used to have these Dragon Ball Z ‘tazo’ cards and I would try and draw them,” she recalls. When asked about her first K-pop obsession, she immediately names BLACKPINK, adding that she plans to binge the gut-wrenching K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines very soon. “Food-wise, I’ve always been like an experimental person,” she shares. “You watch these shows, see the delicious food they make and naturally wonder what it tastes like... when I actually tried these dishes for the first time, it felt like discovering an entirely new world of flavours,” she enthuses.