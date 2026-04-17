The ultimate guide to K-Pop and J-Pop food in Bengaluru

We have all been victims of the late-night binge. Maybe you are lost in the wildly unrealistic romance of a K-Drama or J-Drama, captivated by an intense anime arc or glued to a chaotic livestream by a K-Pop or J-Pop idol. Regardless of your current obsession, you are guaranteed to spot a wide variety of scrumptious, exotic foods on your screen; and these days on your food delivery apps too!
Whether it is a piping hot serving of takoyaki straight out of Jujutsu Kaisen or a spicy plate of tteokbokki after a tense Squid Game marathon — watching these delectable dishes being slurped, sizzled and savoured naturally sparks a visceral curiosity. The hallyu wave and vibrant otaku subcultures are no longer restricted to our screens — they have now spilled onto our plates! Driven by this insatiable, fandom-fueled hunger, namma uru is currently in the throes of a glorious Korean and Japanese fast-food renaissance or should we say a K-Pop and J-Pop food obsession? Bengaluru’s menu cards are aggressively catching up, turning what was once a niche, imported fascination into an everyday reality.
Few navigate this rabbit hole quite like the star of our cover — singer-songwriter, actor and unapologetic pop-culture enthusiast, Natasha Carroll (aka Natauku). We caught up with her, decked in a kawaii ensemble from Odette, over a delectable spread at Shiro Bengaluru in UB City to chat all about her love for K-Pop and J-Pop food and culture, how she first got hooked and her absolute favourite fast-food finds around the city. “I’ve grown up watching Dragon Ball Z and a lot of other such anime,” Natasha tells us. For her, the visual storytelling was the initial hook. “The fact that everything is hand-drawn makes it really beautiful,” she says with a smile. “I used to have these Dragon Ball Z ‘tazo’ cards and I would try and draw them,” she recalls. When asked about her first K-pop obsession, she immediately names BLACKPINK, adding that she plans to binge the gut-wrenching K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines very soon. “Food-wise, I’ve always been like an experimental person,” she shares. “You watch these shows, see the delicious food they make and naturally wonder what it tastes like... when I actually tried these dishes for the first time, it felt like discovering an entirely new world of flavours,” she enthuses.
At Shiro Bengaluru, she was quick to name her favourites. “The soba fries and prawn tempura are absolutely bomb-tastic!” she laughs. For us at Indulge, the undisputed standout was the Chicken Yakitori. If you’re a fan of the pro-hero Hawks from My Hero Academia, you’ll recognise these skewers. Charred over an open flame and basted in a sticky, sweet-savoury glaze, these tender chicken bites had us reaching for more. If this cultural takeover has left you ready to eat like your ultimate K-Pop and J-Pop ‘bias’ or favourite anime hero — grab your chopsticks! We went all in, hopping across the city to try these K-Pop and J-Pop fast food favourites and here are 14 more iconic picks (the 15th being Shiro’s Yakitori) — exactly where to find them and what to eat there!
Mochi matters
In Japanese, daifuku literally translates to ‘great luck.’ We sampled everything from traditional red bean to Biscoff ice cream mochi at Bengaluru’s mochi pitstop, Ame’s. The Nutella ganache was a standout, but the traditional Daifuku — with its soft, stretchy rice shell and fresh strawberry — is the perfect light dessert. INR 155 onwards. At Indiranagar.
Yummy yangnyeom
If the K-drama, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo taught us anything, it’s that ‘swag’ starts with fried chicken. This yangnyeom variety is double-fried for a crunch that survives its thick, glossy coat of gochujang, garlic and corn syrup. It’s a sticky, sweet and garlicky umami bomb that is more addictive than the chorus of any K-Pop and J-Pop song. INR 690. At Komaama, Brigade Road.
Katsu cuts
Chicken katsu features a light, airy panko crust with a juicy centre, paired with a tangy-sweet tonkatsu sauce. A staple in Japanese home meals and anime bento boxes, it sits at the intersection of comfort and precision. INR 510 onwards. At Azuki, Richmond Town.
Tempura tales
Prawn tempura at Bento Bento keeps things light, an airy, crisp batter that lets the natural sweetness of the prawn shine. Complemented by a platter of seasonal vegetable fritters and a side of salty soy dipping sauce. INR 550. At Indiranagar.
Rabokki rich
Rabokki combines ramen and tteokbokki into one dish, chewy rice cakes and noodles in a creamy, gochujang-based sauce. A favourite across cafés in South Korea, it softens the usual spice into something richer and more indulgent. INR 399 onwards. At Koreyaki, Indiranagar.
Bibimbap blend
Bibimbap literally means ‘mixed rice,’ but we like to think of it as a warm hug in a bowl. At Mai Mai, we opted for the tender chicken add-on. Stir it all together to let the runny sunny-side-up egg meld-in with the pungent gochujang and nutty sesame oil. It’s the ultimate comfort food for a post-drama-finale cry. INR 595 onwards. At Mahatma Gandhi Road.
Potato magic
Anime fans, rejoice. Channel your inner Zenitsu Agatsuma (from Demon Slayer) with these imo mochi. Unlike rice-based mochi, these are made from buttery mashed potatoes and starch, pan-fried for a crispy skin and a stretchy, cheesy heart. Stuffed with cheese and glazed in sweet soy, it’s exactly the kind of fuel needed to slay demons. INR 250. At Shinto, Indiranagar.
Karaage kid
Chicken karaage delivers juicy bites marinated in soy, ginger and garlic, fried to a light, crisp coating. A familiar presence in anime meals and Japanese bar menus, it is punchy, fragrant and built for repeat bites. INR 590. At Izanagi, Indiranagar.
Corn crunch
You haven’t lived until you’ve experienced the stretchy mozzarella ‘cheese pull’ seen in a thousand mukbang videos. This monster is rolled in diced potatoes, deep-fried to a golden hash-brown-like crisp and doused in a secret sweet-savoury sauce. It’s doughy, cheesy and unabashedly chaotic. INR 225 onwards. At Koriken, Church Street.
Bingsu business
Bingsu swaps crushed ice for milk-based snow, giving it that soft, melt-in-the-mouth texture. Topped with fruit, condensed milk and ice cream, it is a K-Pop summer essential, often featured in café dates across K-Dramas. Mango makes it bright, creamy and indulgent. INR 320. At Seoul Dak, Koramangala.
Tteokbokki talk
Dense, chewy rice cakes (tteok) and fish cakes (omuk) simmering in an intense, bright red, sweet-and-spicy gochujang sauce. It’s spicier than its rabokki cousin and packs a serious punch. INR 600 onwards. At Homiga, Brigade Road.
Sando supreme
This was the undisputed champion of our trail. Huge, crispy tiger prawns are packed into toasted, airy shokupan (Japanese milk bread) with a purple cabbage slaw. The kicker? A side of soy-cured egg yolk and prawn mayo. INR 690. At Sando Club, Ashok Nagar.
Okonomiyaki obsession
Watching the bonito (fish) flakes ‘dance’ on top of a hot okonomiyaki is a ritual in itself. This savoury pancake-omelette hybrid is loaded with cabbage and chicken, topped with a sweet barbecue-style glaze and a sunny-side-up egg. It’s smoky, salty and pure Japanese soul food. INR 480 onwards. At Katana, Indiranagar.
Kimbap kicks
BTS’s Jungkook famously loves his kimbap and this salad variant is the freshest take in town. Seasoned with nutty sesame oil and packed with colourful pickled radish (danmuji), beetroot and cucumber, it’s a light, crunchy roll that feels like a healthy reset. INR 480 onwards. At Daily Sushi, Church Street.
Written by Anoushka Kundu
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