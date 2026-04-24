Inside Kappa Chakka Kandhari’s new Sunday breakfast in Bengaluru

Since opening their doors in 2019 here in Bengaluru, Kappa Chakka Kandhari has built a reputation for serving authentic homestyle Kerala delicacies. With Koondhal Narachathu, toddy shop-style Beef Fry and Tender Coconut Cloud Pudding being some of their standout dishes, it’s not a surprise that the restaurant is a crowd favourite. For those who have been planning to check out KCK, we feel now is the best possible time as they recently introduced a Grand Sunday Breakfast.

Last Sunday, we found ourselves in front of KCK, along with a bunch of other people — eagerly waiting for the hostess to call out our names. This rush already sparked that curiosity within us and we really hoped that it would live up to the hype. Within no time, we found ourselves sitting on a corner table and all we could hear was the rush hour chatter. Soon, we were welcomed with a glass of lime juice along with a plate that had a banana leaf neatly spread over it and one by one, the dishes made their way to us.

We started off with a Chicken Cutlet, which was as juicy and as flavourful as it could get. The spices were on point, with a crispy exterior and a soft inside. That combined with a sip of lime juice was heavenly. Next, we had the Bread with Chicken Roast. The bread was soft and perfect to soak up the thick gravy. The chicken roast was rich and packed with flavour, with the spices coming through in every bite.