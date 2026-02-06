Bengaluru

5 exquisite Valentine’s Day experiences in Bengaluru

Explore the most enchanting destinations for a Valentine’s Day to remember in Bengaluru
Valentine’s Day lunch buffet at The Oberoi, Bengaluru
Updated on
3 min read

Bengaluru's luxury hotels are offering a variety of romantic ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day. From elegant candlelit dinners and live music to specially crafted chocolate gifts, the city's top venues have curated unique experiences for every couple. Here are five exceptional ways to celebrate love in the Garden City this year.

Valentine’s Day at Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park
Romantic revelry

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park with romantic dining and sweet treats. Enjoy candlelit dinners at Neo Kitchen, an intimate poolside experience at Neer and curated hampers and pastries at Techtonic. INR 6,000 onwards. February 14, 7 pm onwards. At Nagawara.

Loya at Taj West End Bengaluru
Love legacy

Loya at Taj West End Bengaluru is all set to celebrate love with a depth of slow-cooked flavours and comfort dishes from North India, each carrying a rich heritage and unique stories. Enjoy the season of love amid the elegant, warm glows of the interiors, unfolding an unforgettable V-Day experience! INR 14,000. February 14, 12 pm to 11.30 pm. At Race Course Road.

The Oberoi Bengaluru
Lively leisure

Enjoy the exciting Valentine’s Day lunch buffet offerings from The Oberoi Bengaluru! Choose between the luxurious interiors or the lush green outdoors of the patio while relishing the best ambience that the hotel has to offer. From cold salads to dim sums and pizzas, relish each unique flavour as a live violinist serenades you with popular tunes. INR 3,750 onwards. February 14, 1 pm onwards. At Lapis, Bengaluru.

Valentine's Day at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
Sufi serenity

This Valentine’s, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru presents a curated evening of romance and refined dining, designed for couples. Alba offers a five-course set dinner served in a candle-lit setting, JW Kitchen presents a lavish dinner buffet and Spice Terrace promises a set Indian course menu with live music by Roohani, a five-piece band. Meal for two: INR 9,000 onwards. At Vittal Mallya Road.

Fabelle’s The Arc of Love
Chocolate calling

Experience Fabelle’s The Arc of Love, a beautiful collection of five heart-shaped pralines. Each piece tells a story, from the first spark of a new romance to a deep, eternal bond. Enjoy a journey of flavours like spicy mousse, zesty lemon and sea salt — the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day. INR 845. Ongoing. Across outlets.

