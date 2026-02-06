5 exquisite Valentine’s Day experiences in Bengaluru

Lively leisure

Enjoy the exciting Valentine’s Day lunch buffet offerings from The Oberoi Bengaluru! Choose between the luxurious interiors or the lush green outdoors of the patio while relishing the best ambience that the hotel has to offer. From cold salads to dim sums and pizzas, relish each unique flavour as a live violinist serenades you with popular tunes. INR 3,750 onwards. February 14, 1 pm onwards. At Lapis, Bengaluru.