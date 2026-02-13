Wondering where to dine on Valentine’s Day in Bengaluru? Don’t worry, we have you covered

As the season of love fills the air in and around the city, everyone is thinking about how to make this Valentine’s Day a special one. From romantic candlelit dinners to poolside leisure talks, hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru are pulling out all the stops to make sure that you make a memorable day. We don’t mind playing cupid and so, here are the best spots in town to celebrate your day of love.
Passion plates
Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield curates a special Valentine’s weekend with romantic poolside dinners at Whitefield Bar & Grill and indulgent buffet experiences at M Café. From crafted cocktails and live music to lavish spreads and a playful Stupid Cupid brunch, the celebrations are designed to be intimate, relaxed and memorable. INR 2,999 onwards. February 14, 6.30 pm onwards (Valentine’s Special Dinner Buffet at M Café & Poolside Dinner at WBG) | INR 2,600 onwards. February 15, 1 pm to 4 pm (Stupid Cupid Brunch at M Café). At Whitefield.
Flavourful feelings
This Valentine’s season, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway invites couples to explore romantic dining across its restaurants. With gourmet five-course meals, Pan-Asian delicacies and indulgent buffet spreads, complemented by live music and warm hospitality, each experience is designed for intimate celebrations and meaningful shared moments. INR 2,699 onwards. February 13 to 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm & 7 pm to 11 pm (Valentine Weekend Affair at Feast) | INR 6,000 onwards. February 14, 6.30 pm onwards (Valentine’s Special Dinner at Horizon) | INR 12,499 onwards. February 14, 6 pm onwards (Moonlit Valentine’s Dinner at The Persian Terrace).
Moonlit moments
The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore celebrates Valentine’s season with intimate, experience-led moments for couples. From bespoke spa rituals to romantic dining, the highlight is a luxurious poolside cabana experience featuring a five-course menu, sparkling wine, personalised butler service and live saxophone melodies, designed for meaningful connection and unforgettable evenings under the stars. INR 25,000 onwards. February 14. At Residency Road.
Decadent devotion
Shangri-La Bengaluru celebrates Valentine’s Day with curated dining across its signature venues. From indulgent buffets and elegant set menus to rooftop soirées and handcrafted desserts, couples can enjoy soulful music, thoughtful details and romantic settings designed for meaningful moments, shared flavours and memorable celebrations throughout the day and night. INR 6,999 onwards. February 14. Across restaurants. At Palace Road.
Love layers
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield with curated dining across Zarf, Plunge and Feast. From exclusive whisky collaborations and Indian delicacies to romantic cabana dinners and expansive buffet spreads, each experience blends flavour, ambience and discovery, creating memorable moments for couples looking to celebrate love differently. INR 2,999 onwards. February 14, 7 pm onwards. At Whitefield.
Lively leisure
Enjoy the exciting Valentine’s Day lunch buffet offerings from The Oberoi Bengaluru! Choose between the luxurious interiors or the lush green outdoors of the patio while relishing the best ambiance that the hotel has to offer. From cold salads to dim sums and pizzas, relish each unique flavour as a live violinist serenades you with popular tunes. INR 3,750 onwards. February 14, 1 pm onwards. At Lapis, Bengaluru.
Culinary courtship
Celebrate love at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Bengaluru with thoughtfully curated Valentine’s Day dining. From a refined poolside multi-course dinner to an elaborate global buffet at WelcomCafé Jacaranda, each experience blends flavour, ambience and attentive hospitality, creating meaningful moments for couples. INR 3,999 onwards. February 14, 7.30 pm. At Richmond Road.
Intimate indulgence
Helen’s Place marks Valentine’s Day with an intimate Porto-inspired dinner. The menu features Beef Meatballs with Creamy Polenta, Red Wine–Braised Chicken, Grilled Salmon with Prosecco Cream and indulgent desserts like Helen’s Sweet Scandal. Signature cocktails, live music and a calm, candle-lit setting make the evening warm, thoughtful and quietly romantic. Meal for two: INR 1,500 onwards. February 14, 7 pm onwards. At Marathahalli.
Sufi serenity
This Valentine’s, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru presents a curated evening of romance and refined dining, designed for couples. Alba offers a five-course set dinner served in a candle-lit setting, JW Kitchen presents a lavish dinner buffet and Spice Terrace promises a set Indian course menu with live music by Roohani, a five-piece band. Meal for two: INR 9,000 onwards. February 14, 7 pm. At Vittal Mallya Road.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so