The Wine Studio hosts a curated menu of Spanish flavours paired with classic wines

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE recently introduced a Spanish Tapas & Wine Celebration at The Wine Studio, bringing the flavours of Spain to the city. Inspired by Spain’s tapeo culture, the experience features small plates made for sharing, paired with Spanish wines. Curated by the team at CUR8, this limited-time experience focuses on relaxed dining, simple flavours and an intimate setting where guests could enjoy food and conversation at an easy pace.

The evening began with Campo Viejo Tempranillo Blanco, Rioja, paired with Croquettes Aux Champignons. The wine felt light and fresh, making it a pleasant start to the meal. It carried gentle fruity notes and a soft crisp finish that felt easy on the palate. The croquettes had a crisp outer layer and a soft, creamy filling with a mild mushroom flavour. The wine balanced the richness of the dish well and kept the flavours feeling light and enjoyable without overpowering the mushrooms.

A closer look at Spanish Tapas & Wine Celebration at The Wine Studio

The next dish served was Chicken Pintxo. This bite-sized preparation featured tender pieces of chicken, cooked well and coated with mild spices that added warmth without being too strong. The texture remained juicy, making each bite easy to enjoy. Served in the traditional pintxo style, it reflected the idea of simple, flavourful bar food that is meant to be shared. Served alongside the Chicken Pintxo was Marqués de Riscal Arienzo Crianza, Rioja. The wine tasted smooth with a gentle warmth. It blended well with the mild spices of the chicken and added more flavour to the dish without feeling too strong. The soft oak notes of the wine also gave the pairing a slightly rounded finish, making each bite feel fuller. The balance between the juicy chicken and the wine created a comfortable and enjoyable combination.