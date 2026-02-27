Bengaluru's award-winning fine-dining restaurant has a new address and menu!

While much-loved signatures remain on the menu, we were here to soak in the new space and savour some new dishes and thoughtfully brewed coffees. However, for the hot summer, the city is currently suffering from, a glass of refreshing Lime Soda felt fitting as both a drink and palate cleanser between the plates.

Beetroot Salad and Pissaladiere made their way to the table as the first pair. The former plates pink veggies dressed in an onion vinaigrette, served with frisée lettuce and in-house boursin cheese that beautifully balances the interplay of earthiness, sweetness and gentle savouriness. The latter was far more refined than the rustic Provençal original, featuring cured sardines served on brioche soldiers with olive tapenade, caramelised onion and tomato jam. The well-cured sardines tasted clean and silky rather than aggressively ‘fishy.’