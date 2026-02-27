Bengaluru's award-winning fine-dining restaurant has a new address and menu!

After six formative years in Domlur, Navu — also known as the Navu Project — turns a compelling new page, moving into the very heart of the city. Opening its doors to a brand new and bigger space on MG Road, chef coowners Kanishka Sharma and Pallavi Menon step into what promises to be their most exciting chapter yet.
This is not merely a change of address but a thoughtful shift in format: from limited-seat, reservation-only dinners in Domlur to a more expansive, dynamic bistro experience designed to welcome a broader audience. The brand-new 50-seater sports soaring ceilings, textured walls, royal chandeliers, artistic poster frames and a generous open window into the kitchen, reinforcing Navu’s long-standing commitment to transparency.
A striking corner bar anchors the room, complemented by an alfresco seating area that brings a cosmopolitan ease to the experience. The menu will expand with forthcoming bar and brunch menus set to introduce small plates and classic yet considered beverages.
While much-loved signatures remain on the menu, we were here to soak in the new space and savour some new dishes and thoughtfully brewed coffees. However, for the hot summer, the city is currently suffering from, a glass of refreshing Lime Soda felt fitting as both a drink and palate cleanser between the plates.
Beetroot Salad and Pissaladiere made their way to the table as the first pair. The former plates pink veggies dressed in an onion vinaigrette, served with frisée lettuce and in-house boursin cheese that beautifully balances the interplay of earthiness, sweetness and gentle savouriness. The latter was far more refined than the rustic Provençal original, featuring cured sardines served on brioche soldiers with olive tapenade, caramelised onion and tomato jam. The well-cured sardines tasted clean and silky rather than aggressively ‘fishy.’
The next three dishes have come to be our new favourites, replacing the spots previously occupied by their Lamb Chops, Miso Aubergine and Chocolate Cake. While the creamy Mushroom Parfait (Mushroom pâté, pickled shiitake topped with crispy shallots) proved to be addictively binge-worthy, the Parmesan Churro serving celeriac slaw, labneh and hot honey cured yolk on savoury churro offered a burst of flavours coupled with a handful of textures.
We also opted for a scoop of Black Sesame ice-cream and Baklava Not Baklava layered with pistachio ganache and custard for dessert. The sweet and nutty ratio of baklava simply had us at our first bite until we ate the plate clean. It is fair to say the duo have surpassed themselves yet again. What we experienced was but a preview of several such fantastic dishes, with far more to explore in the months ahead, including the brunch and bar menus waiting in the wings.
Meal for two: ₹2,500 onwards. Currently open for dinner (6 – 10:30 pm). At Indiqube Symphony, Craig Park Layout.