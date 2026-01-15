This new Bengaluru restaurant celebrates comforting Punjabi classics

Bengaluru and Punjabi food may seem like an unlikely pairing at first, but Lohri — the brand new restaurant by Ishmeet Chandiok and Leela Kirloskar — aims to bring the flavours of North India to the city with warmth and ease. On a Thursday afternoon, we decided to check out this new place and were welcomed into a cosy space with soft lighting. As we made ourselves comfortable, we perused through the menu which leaned towards hearty Punjabi cooking with rich gravies. The atmosphere was relaxed and homely, making it the kind of restaurant where we could slow down, share plates and enjoy comforting, familiar food.
We started off the meal with a couple of shorbas — Gosht Ka Shorba and Daal Shorba. The lamb broth arrived first which was rich and deeply aromatic. It felt warm and soulful from the very first sip. The Daal Shorba, in contrast, was lighter but still hearty. It had the comfort of lentils and gentle spices, which added depth to the soup. Together, they set a soothing tone for the meal, easing us into the menu with simple, familiar flavours that reminded us of homestyle cooking.
For starters, we went with the Gosht Ke Seekh and the Paneer Malai Tikka. The seekh kebabs were packed with spice and flavour, with the minced lamb grilled perfectly so that it stayed juicy inside while also having a light smokiness to it. The Paneer Malai Tikka, on the other hand, was all about soft textures and creamy notes. The cubes of paneer were tender and gently charred at the edges, with the marinade adding a subtle richness without being heavy. Both these dishes offered a nice balance between being indulgent and comforting.
For the mains, we couldn’t leave without trying the classic Sarson Da Saag with Makki Di Roti and the comforting Maa Ki Daal. The saag was rich, earthy and slow-cooked till soft, pairing beautifully with the slightly coarse, buttery Makki Di Roti. It felt warm and homely, like a proper winter meal. The Maa Ki Daal was equally indulgent — creamy, smoky and full of slow-cooked flavour. We kept going back for more. The meal came to a close with Gulab Jamun, served warm and soaked in a gentle sweet syrup. We couldn’t have looked forward to a better finish. While you are there, do check their ongoing special Lohri menu, perfect for this festive season.
Meal for two: INR 2,200 onwards. At MG Road.
