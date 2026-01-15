This new Bengaluru restaurant celebrates comforting Punjabi classics

Bengaluru and Punjabi food may seem like an unlikely pairing at first, but Lohri — the brand new restaurant by Ishmeet Chandiok and Leela Kirloskar — aims to bring the flavours of North India to the city with warmth and ease. On a Thursday afternoon, we decided to check out this new place and were welcomed into a cosy space with soft lighting. As we made ourselves comfortable, we perused through the menu which leaned towards hearty Punjabi cooking with rich gravies. The atmosphere was relaxed and homely, making it the kind of restaurant where we could slow down, share plates and enjoy comforting, familiar food.

We started off the meal with a couple of shorbas — Gosht Ka Shorba and Daal Shorba. The lamb broth arrived first which was rich and deeply aromatic. It felt warm and soulful from the very first sip. The Daal Shorba, in contrast, was lighter but still hearty. It had the comfort of lentils and gentle spices, which added depth to the soup. Together, they set a soothing tone for the meal, easing us into the menu with simple, familiar flavours that reminded us of homestyle cooking.