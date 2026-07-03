From Kerala backwaters to Mexican fiestas: Bengaluru’s hottest food festivals and bar takeovers this week

Whether you're craving regional Indian delicacies, international flavours or inventive cocktails, Bengaluru's dining scene has plenty to tempt your palate this week. From limited-period food festivals and themed buffets to chef-curated menus and exciting bar takeovers, these culinary experiences promise memorable meals for every kind of foodie.
Kerala kaleidoscope
If you fancy experiencing the flavours of Kerala head to Glass Kitchen & Bar for Kerala Kismet: Tales of the Backwaters — a limited-period culinary showcase. Savour delicacies like Malabar Mutton Soup, Trivandrum Koon Coconut Roast, Alappuzha Veg Curry, Alappuzha Chemmeen Thenga Kari, Munnar Pathiri Roti and the traditional dessert Ela Ada. INR 3,200 onwards. On till July 31 (Lunch and Dinner). At Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse by IHG, Seshadri Road.
Mexican mojo
Embark on a vibrant culinary journey with the Mexican Food Festival at WelcomCafe Jacaranda at Welcomhotel Bengaluru. The festival brings together bold flavours, colourful ingredients and rich culinary traditions of Mexico with dishes like Fish Ceviche Taco, Tex Mex Chicken Burrito, Red Bean and Mushroom Quesadilla, Shredded Pork and Bean Quesadilla, Nachos served with Guacamole and so much more. INR 1,750 onwards. July 3 to July 10, 7 pm onwards. At Richmond Road.
Monsoon magic
Celebrate Bengaluru’s monsoon with Zarqash at The Ritz-Carlton, Bengaluru’s new kebab menu by chef Rohit Ghai. Featuring expertly grilled favourites like Duck Seekh, Barrah Kebab, Edamame & Asparagus Seekh and Cauliflower Steak — the menu showcases the tandoor’s smoky flavours, making it a perfect dining experience for cool, rainy evenings. Meal for two: INR 4,000 onwards, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm & 7 pm to 11.30 pm. At Residency Road.
Kolkata calling
Experience the flavours of Kolkata’s iconic Park Street at M Café in Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield. This Saturday dinner buffet features Chelo Kebabs, Kathi Rolls, Bengali specialties and interactive live counters serving freshly prepared favourites, offering a vibrant culinary journey perfect for sharing with family and friends. INR 2,400 onwards. Every Saturday, 6.30 pm to 11.30 pm. At Whitefield.
Takeover tales
Goa’s acclaimed cocktail bar MOFO takes over I-Bar at The Park Bangalore for a special edition of No Park-ing Fridays. Expect seasonal, sustainably crafted cocktails paired with I-Bar’s signature bar bites, alongside an energetic set by DJ JD for a lively Friday night. INR 1,000 onwards. July 3, 8 pm onwards. At MG Road.
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