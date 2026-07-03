From Kerala backwaters to Mexican fiestas: Bengaluru’s hottest food festivals and bar takeovers this week

Takeover tales

Goa’s acclaimed cocktail bar MOFO takes over I-Bar at The Park Bangalore for a special edition of No Park-ing Fridays. Expect seasonal, sustainably crafted cocktails paired with I-Bar’s signature bar bites, alongside an energetic set by DJ JD for a lively Friday night. INR 1,000 onwards. July 3, 8 pm onwards. At MG Road.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so