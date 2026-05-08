This Turkish pop-up brings smoky grills and sweet endings to Bengaluru Marriott’s M Café

The usual global buffet at M Café in Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield takes a more flavourful detour this week with a Turkish culinary showcase that brings the warmth and depth of Ottoman and Levantine cuisine. Led by visiting chef Yıldız Öz Samaha, this limited-time popup introduces diners to a cuisine that is very much rooted in slow cooking and bold spices. With the pop-up offering a glimpse into Turkey’s rich food culture, we couldn’t help but be part of this wonderful culinary journey.
We started off with the Karides Sis and Baked Mushrooms. The Karides Sis — a Turkish grilled prawn kebab — was juicy and well-cooked, with a light smoky flavour and very subtle seasoning that kept it really simple. The baked mushrooms on the other hand offered a good contrast — soft and slightly rich — with cheese adding a mild creaminess. The Adana Kebab followed next. Made with hand-minced meat, it had a very smoky flavour from the grill. It also came with a slight richness from the fat. The texture of the dish was soft and juicy and the flavours — though simple — were satisfying.
Following the kebab, we had the Grilled Halloumi. It had a lightly crisp exterior and a soft, chewy centre. The cheese had a mild saltiness and the herbs added a fresh flavour.
We then moved on to the main course, starting with the Ozbek Pilav in both its vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions. The veg version was simple, with rice and vegetables, which was quite comforting. The non-veg version, which was served as a meat pilav, was richer. Alongside the pilav came a set of gravies that added more depth to the main course. The Ispanaklı Balık, that came next — prepared with salmon — had a soft, delicate texture, with the tomato, spinach and cream sauce adding to its richness. The Tavuk Haslama Sebzeli, with chicken, carrot and potato, was simple and comforting. The Turlu — a classic vegetable casserole — was warm and hearty, with vegetables cooked perfectly, almost like melt-inyour mouth.
The meal ended on a sweet note with the Dondurmali Incir Tatlisi. This fig dessert was served with walnuts and had a soft texture and light sweetness. The second dessert was a no brainer — Baklava. With its crisp layers of filo and pistachio filling, this sought after dessert offered us a slightly richer and a more familiar finish.
INR 2,599 onwards. On till May 9, 6.30 pm onwards; INR 2,999 onwards. (Mother’s Day Sunday Brunch) 1 pm to 4 pm. At Whitefield.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
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