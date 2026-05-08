This Turkish pop-up brings smoky grills and sweet endings to Bengaluru Marriott’s M Café

Following the kebab, we had the Grilled Halloumi. It had a lightly crisp exterior and a soft, chewy centre. The cheese had a mild saltiness and the herbs added a fresh flavour.

We then moved on to the main course, starting with the Ozbek Pilav in both its vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions. The veg version was simple, with rice and vegetables, which was quite comforting. The non-veg version, which was served as a meat pilav, was richer. Alongside the pilav came a set of gravies that added more depth to the main course. The Ispanaklı Balık, that came next — prepared with salmon — had a soft, delicate texture, with the tomato, spinach and cream sauce adding to its richness. The Tavuk Haslama Sebzeli, with chicken, carrot and potato, was simple and comforting. The Turlu — a classic vegetable casserole — was warm and hearty, with vegetables cooked perfectly, almost like melt-inyour mouth.