Bengaluru

This Turkish pop-up brings smoky grills and sweet endings to Bengaluru Marriott’s M Café

A visiting Turkish chef turns M Café’s buffet into an Ottoman-inspired feast of smoky kebabs, hearty pilavs and classic desserts like baklava and fig pudding
This Turkish pop-up brings smoky grills and sweet endings to Bengaluru Marriott’s M Café
Ozbek Pilav
Updated on
3 min read

The usual global buffet at M Café in Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield takes a more flavourful detour this week with a Turkish culinary showcase that brings the warmth and depth of Ottoman and Levantine cuisine. Led by visiting chef Yıldız Öz Samaha, this limited-time popup introduces diners to a cuisine that is very much rooted in slow cooking and bold spices. With the pop-up offering a glimpse into Turkey’s rich food culture, we couldn’t help but be part of this wonderful culinary journey.

Haydari
Haydari

Smoky grills, rich mains and sweet endings

We started off with the Karides Sis and Baked Mushrooms. The Karides Sis — a Turkish grilled prawn kebab — was juicy and well-cooked, with a light smoky flavour and very subtle seasoning that kept it really simple. The baked mushrooms on the other hand offered a good contrast — soft and slightly rich — with cheese adding a mild creaminess. The Adana Kebab followed next. Made with hand-minced meat, it had a very smoky flavour from the grill. It also came with a slight richness from the fat. The texture of the dish was soft and juicy and the flavours — though simple — were satisfying.

Tavuk Sis Kebabi
Tavuk Sis Kebabi

Following the kebab, we had the Grilled Halloumi. It had a lightly crisp exterior and a soft, chewy centre. The cheese had a mild saltiness and the herbs added a fresh flavour.

We then moved on to the main course, starting with the Ozbek Pilav in both its vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions. The veg version was simple, with rice and vegetables, which was quite comforting. The non-veg version, which was served as a meat pilav, was richer. Alongside the pilav came a set of gravies that added more depth to the main course. The Ispanaklı Balık, that came next — prepared with salmon — had a soft, delicate texture, with the tomato, spinach and cream sauce adding to its richness. The Tavuk Haslama Sebzeli, with chicken, carrot and potato, was simple and comforting. The Turlu — a classic vegetable casserole — was warm and hearty, with vegetables cooked perfectly, almost like melt-inyour mouth.

Simit
Simit

The meal ended on a sweet note with the Dondurmali Incir Tatlisi. This fig dessert was served with walnuts and had a soft texture and light sweetness. The second dessert was a no brainer — Baklava. With its crisp layers of filo and pistachio filling, this sought after dessert offered us a slightly richer and a more familiar finish.

INR 2,599 onwards. On till May 9, 6.30 pm onwards; INR 2,999 onwards. (Mother’s Day Sunday Brunch) 1 pm to 4 pm. At Whitefield.

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

X: @al_ben_so

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