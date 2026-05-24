This new old school dining hall in Sahakar Nagar serves Karnataka classics

Coming to the mains, we picked the thali, which forms the core of the experience. Among the many options, we chose the Super Thali, which serves both chicken and mutton dishes along with ragi mudde. Be it the fried chicken, kosambri, pulao and raita, shandige, masala majjige, the soft mudde or the saru in the thali — there was not a single element or moment where the food felt overwhelming or heavy. It was wholesome, satisfying and deeply comforting.

We also tried the Mutton Biryani, which was fragrant, hearty and layered with comforting flavours that stayed true to the restaurant’s approach to cooking, without relying on excessive spice or richness. Lastly, from their array of dessert options, we picked the Ragi Manni, a traditional, nourishing pudding from the coastal Karnataka and Malnad regions, made primarily from ragi milk, freshly extracted coconut milk and jaggery.

Meal for two: ₹300 onwards. At Sahakar Nagar