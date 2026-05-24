This new old school dining hall in Sahakar Nagar serves Karnataka classics

For a few moments, all we did was get lost in our thoughts, transported back to the days of wooden switchboard with antique toggle-style switches, mirrors hanging above the entrance doors, red oxide floors, window panes, painted menu boards and simple seating areas. Our minds eased into a sense of calm as the familiar aromas of coffee and dosa filled the room. We only snapped out of our reverie when the food arrived at our table.
For a little context, we were seated at Mysore Dining Hall, a new, affordable destination that draws inspiration from traditional South Indian dining halls. Rather than positioning itself as a concept-driven restaurant, the Dining Hall functions as a structured system designed to simplify the act of eating while encouraging regular, repeat visits, with an emphasis on serving wholesome, home-style non-vegetarian food.
They also offer ample vegetarian options, borrowing staple dishes from across Karnataka that are consumed daily and need no introduction at all. The format operates on fixed service windows, creating a predictable flow throughout the day. The menu ranges from snacks like bun cutlets and bajjis to pooris, nool parottas and favourites such as idlis.
Since we visited at night, we began with the Mutton Pepper starter — spice-laced but never overtly hot, tender, juicy and deeply flavourful. We then savoured akki roti and shavige paired with chicken curry, Malnad mutton curry and chicken unda curry — combinations that reminded us of old-style meals prepared with intention and balance.
We then relished the Sabaski dosa with chutney and we must admit, it is worthy of rivalling even the most popular and iconic dosas in Bengaluru, it was that good. While the chutney itself deserves praise, the dosa paired equally well with all the rich, meaty curries on the table.
Coming to the mains, we picked the thali, which forms the core of the experience. Among the many options, we chose the Super Thali, which serves both chicken and mutton dishes along with ragi mudde. Be it the fried chicken, kosambri, pulao and raita, shandige, masala majjige, the soft mudde or the saru in the thali — there was not a single element or moment where the food felt overwhelming or heavy. It was wholesome, satisfying and deeply comforting.
We also tried the Mutton Biryani, which was fragrant, hearty and layered with comforting flavours that stayed true to the restaurant’s approach to cooking, without relying on excessive spice or richness. Lastly, from their array of dessert options, we picked the Ragi Manni, a traditional, nourishing pudding from the coastal Karnataka and Malnad regions, made primarily from ragi milk, freshly extracted coconut milk and jaggery.
Meal for two: ₹300 onwards. At Sahakar Nagar