Looking for a quick lunch in Bengaluru? Try Bemisaal Baluchi Express at Baluchi

In a city like Bengaluru, where people are constantly racing against time, sitting down for a long, elaborate lunch is not always possible. Keeping this in mind, Baluchi at The LaLit Ashok Bangalore has introduced Bemisaal Baluchi Express — a set-menu experience designed for those looking for a quick yet wholesome meal. Served in a thali format, the menu brings together comforting North Indian flavours without the long wait. To check out this speedy lunch experience, we made our way to the restaurant on a Saturday afternoon.
As we made ourselves comfortable in one of the corner tables, we perused through the menu which offered thali renditions in vegetarian, non-vegetarian and biryani variants, each curated for diners looking for a wholesome meal that arrives at the table without a long wait. We went ahead and ordered the two non-vegetarian thalis — Makhani Express and Shahi Express. As we waited for the thalis to arrive, we were served a basket of papad, just to munch along and a couple of lemon mojitos to beat the heat.
Since diners are not bound to just the thalis, we opted for a couple of starters (which were not part of the thalis). The first to arrive was Malai Broccoli, which arrived soft, creamy and lightly charred from the tandoor. The marinade carried mild smoky flavours and the creaminess was on point. The next one was the Chicken Malai Tikka, featuring tender pieces of chicken coated in a creamy marinade with mild spices. Cooked well in the tandoor, the kebab carried a bit of smokiness while remaining juicy. We couldn’t resist the flavours and within no time, the plate in which the dish came, was clean.
Then came the two thalis we were most eager to try — the Makhani Express and the Shahi Express. The Makhani Express focused on comforting and familiar flavours with Chooza Makhani and the restaurant’s signature Dal Baluchi taking centre stage. Served with butter naan, tandoori roti, laccha parantha and steamed rice, the thali felt wholesome and satisfying. Sides like kachumber salad, papad, achaar and chutney added freshness and crunch to the meal.
The Shahi Express, meanwhile, offered bolder flavours with the Laal Maans standing out. The spicy mutton curry paired well with the creamy Dal Baluchi, which created a balanced meal. Just like the Makhani Express, this thali too came with breads, rice and accompaniments. Both these thalis brought with it comforting flavours. For those who prefer vegetarian options, we are quite sure those would be as good as the nonveg ones. Our meal came to a close with a couple of gulab jamuns — a perfect finish for a perfect lunch.
INR 1,500 onwards. Ongoing. At Bauchi, Kumarakrupa Road.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so