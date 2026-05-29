Looking for a quick lunch in Bengaluru? Try Bemisaal Baluchi Express at Baluchi

Since diners are not bound to just the thalis, we opted for a couple of starters (which were not part of the thalis). The first to arrive was Malai Broccoli, which arrived soft, creamy and lightly charred from the tandoor. The marinade carried mild smoky flavours and the creaminess was on point. The next one was the Chicken Malai Tikka, featuring tender pieces of chicken coated in a creamy marinade with mild spices. Cooked well in the tandoor, the kebab carried a bit of smokiness while remaining juicy. We couldn’t resist the flavours and within no time, the plate in which the dish came, was clean.