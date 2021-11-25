Head to these three venues in Bengaluru for the Thanksgiving dinner tonight

Thanksgiving is here! If you haven't planned anything as yet and have hit the panic button, then here's our easy guide that will be handy. If you are in Bengaluru, then head to these select restaurants for their special Thanksgiving feasts:

Four Seasons Hotel

Head to CUR8 for their special Thanksgivingd dinner buffet. The menu includes dishes such as roasted pumpkin soup with caramelized almond granola, sizzling grills and roasts, red pumpkin and walnut cannelloni along with the main platter of butter rubbed turkey with Giblet gravy, turkey jus, cranberry sauce, and herb-crusted sea bass. Rs. 2500++. Tonight, 8 pm. At Ganganagar

ITC Hotels

This luxury hotel is pulling all stops for its Thanksgiving celebrations. Chef Srinivas Venkatesan at Raj Pavilion ITC Windsor and chef Uchit Vohra at Cubbon Pavilion at ITC Gardenia have curated special menus at their respective restaurants. Expect dishes such as Mushroom Fricassee with herbed rice and garlic toast, Twin Floret Bake with garlic and cheese toast, Cranberry and Maple Roasted Turkey with bread pudding and apple sauce served with creamy garlic mash and steam greens, slow roasted Garlic and Thyme Roasted Spring Chicken with Pan Jus and deglazed root vegetables served with steam Greens and Beans. Desserts include options such as Pear and Apple entremets with activated charcoal cake, mascarpone and basil scented whip, sour cherry and Vanilla Torte with Beetroot and chocolate ice cream. Rs 2,500++ upwards. At Palace Road and Residency Road

Portland Grill & Cafe

Like every year this restaurant is offering both a dine-in and takeaway menus. Choose from whole roast turkey with herb walnut stuffing, orange cranberry sauce, gravy and vegetables, Butternut squash soup and pumpkin pie. Rs 1299++ upwards. At Brunton Road

