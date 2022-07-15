Paper and Pie in Bengaluru boasts a contemporary menu, great coffee and a dedicated podcast room

INDIRANAGAR HAS NO dearth of chic cafes that offer excellent coffee and Instagram-worthy dishes. But the newly opened Paper and Pie is different from the rest with its focus on making itself the best space to work out of. Located on 100 ft road, it boasts a quiet and dedicated space to record podcasts, a conference room for 8-10 people, and brightly-lit cosy corners. And of course, a menu with some contemporary classics doesn’t hurt either.



The design and aesthetic of Paper and Pie are minimal, calming and welcoming. Spread over two floors, the cafe has accents of stark whites, creamy browns and bursts of green. When we visited them, on a Saturday afternoon, we took a quick tour of the place (and a peek at the baked goodies on display) and sat down with our coffee. It was a typical Bengaluru monsoon afternoon, so we opted for a hot Cortado. The shot of caffeine was just what we needed. We started with the soups of the day — a mushroom soup and a chicken minestrone soup. What stood out in these flavourful soups was the freshness of the produce. The manager, Wilfred Mario, informed us that all their greens are hydroponically grown.



Feel the beet

Another dish where the produce was the hero was the Beetroot Tartare. Diced beetroot was tossed with olive oil, roasted walnuts and watercress, and topped with creamy feta that balanced the whole dish. The Wild Mushroom Risotto at Paper and Pie is a must-try, we feel. Traditional arborio rice is cooked in white wine till it is creamy and comforting. The topping of mushrooms, burnt garlic and truffle oil add that extra oomph to the dish.





French connection

The next dish on our table was a traditional French classic — Lamb Bourguignon. The lamb was slowly braised in a red wine stock, and stewed with root veggies and wild mushrooms. The dish had the right balance of flavours and paired well with the pilaf rice it was served with. It was time to pick desserts and we took a stroll to the display again and chose from the day’s special. We wanted to keep it classic so we opted for a Belgian Walnut Brownie and a slice of Blueberry Cheesecake. We asked for the brownie to be warmed up slightly so it was gooey and delicious. The tart and sweet blueberry compote on the cheesecake won us over. Even if you are not a coffee lover, visit Paper and Pie for the delicious food and the laid-back vibe and ambience.



Rs 1,000 for two. At Indiranagar



